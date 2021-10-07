Copper Tree Retreat Massage and Med Spa completed its move to a new, larger location in time to participate in ArtWalk today.
Owners Hailey and Jason Davis and Director of Operations Rachel Rowe finished renovations at the former Chase bank building at 116 E. South St. and closed the former location on Fredonia Street. The new location saw its first customers on Wednesday.
ArtWalk is 5-8 p.m. today in downtown Longview. Copper Tree is hosting artist Diedre Long Camp and baker Amanda Hall.
"She's an artist with her baked goods," Rowe said.
ArtWalk's inclusion of the new location of Copper Tree Retreat, which is a located a little south now of downtown's core, expands the boundaries of the event.
"They were so wonderful to extend (ArtWalk) to us," Rowe said.
Pedicures, teeth whitening and a lash bar are offered in the new location, along with ultrasonic body sculpting, and "float rooms," which are sensory deprivation tanks. The facility also features IV therapy rooms and more rooms for couples' services, including couples' aesthetician services, massage and a couples' Vichy shower, or water massage.
Copper Tree incorporated the bank's vault into the project by making it a VIP lounge for members, with massage chairs and a big screen television.
Copper Tree's boutique is located in the two-story building's lobby.