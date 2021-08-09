A transformation is underway at the former Chase bank building at Fredonia and South streets to make it the new home for Copper Tree Retreat Massage and Med Spa.
The move into the 15,000-square foot building will give Copper Tree about seven times the space it currently has at its home on Fredonia Street in downtown Longview. Copper Tree, which is owned by Hailey and Jason Davis, opened about 21/2 years ago.
"We have just grown in the last few years, which is a good problem to have," Hailey Davis said. The business has close to 8,000 clients, she said, and it's grown in terms of employees and service.
"We desperately needed the space. I didn't expect 15,000 square feet," she said, laughing.
Copper Tree's director of operations, Rachel Rowe, said it was the right opportunity that came available at the right time.
"Hopefully, this is our forever home," she said.
The Davises and Rowe and have been doing much of the work on the building themselves, with Rowe describing it as a labor of love.
Rowe said the business has experienced "an overwhelming response" since it opened, and the new facility is a way to give back to downtown Longview and provide a "wonderful place for the community to relax and rest and rejuvenate and be pampered."
The two-story building will provide space for Copper Tree to expand its services.
Pedicures, teeth whitening and a lash bar will be part of the new building. Ultrasonic body sculpting also will be added, along with two "float rooms," which are sensory deprivation tanks. The new building also will feature expanded IV therapy rooms and more rooms for couple's services, including couples' aesthetician services, massage and a couple's Vichy shower, or water massage.
The bank's former vault also will be used as a VIP lounge - which will be called "The Vault," with massage chairs and a big screen television. Copper Tree envisions it might be a nice place for husbands to wait while their wives are at the spa. A new health and wellness program will be offered, along with Copper Tree's existing services, such as IV and injection vitamin packages.
A stage will be added to a rear yard area, with Copper Tree planning to host outdoor concerts. Davis also said they have spoken to ArtWalk organizers to extend the boundaries of the event to include Copper Tree's new location.
They hope to move into the new building at the end of September or by October, with plans to host a grand opening event in conjunction with the October ArtWalk.