The Longview-Gilmer area will "soon" see a location of the West Coast chain Pizza Factory open.
An announcement Tuesday from Pizza Factory didn't mention a specific location or timeline for the restaurant's opening.
It will be the second location in Texas for the more than 30-year-old pizzeria business, which has some 100 locations, mostly in California and other West Coast states. Husband and wife Ken and Kelly Wells will operate the local restaurant.
“Kelly and I have always had a strong foothold within the restaurant industry and with each of us housing 30-plus years of experience within the space, we always knew becoming restaurant owners was in our future,” Ken Wells said in a statement the restaurant chain provided. “While searching for a brand to partner with, Pizza Factory stuck out to us not only for its fresh products and family values, but also for the opportunity it presented for growth. Texas is a new market for Pizza Factory, and we cannot be more excited to introduce the awesome concept to Gilmer and other nearby communities.”
Ken Wells has been operating restaurants since he was 15 years old, including Burger King and Tony Roma’s. Kelly Wells also has decades of experience on the managerial side, working for IHOP and a variety of other brands.
“Texas is an attractive market for our brand, and we’re beyond excited to have our second restaurant within the state solidified,” Pizza Factory CEO Mary Jane Riva said in a statement. “The Wells align with our brand values perfectly and given their extensive backgrounds with restaurant operations, I’m confident they are the right partners to expand our name in East Texas. Our growing footprint is a testament to our proven business model, and I’m excited to see where Pizza Factory lands next in Texas and beyond.”