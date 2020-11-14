The effect the ongoing pandemic has had on many physicians’ offices might seem counterintuitive.
Instead of driving people to doctors’ offices, many physicians’ offices across the nation have reported steep declines — declines so deep it has threatened the viability of some medical practices and clinics, according to the American Medical Association. A recent physician survey by the organization showed “medical practices have been economically stressed by the public health crisis with a 32% average drop in revenue.”
Longview Regional Medical Center recently closed its Quickcare walk-in clinic on Loop 281, with hospital marketing director Libby Bryson saying “patients were not using the service.” She did not respond to a question about whether that was related to COVID-19 concerns.
“Longview Regional has sent out letters to its current patients to alert them of the Quickcare walk-in clinic location closing and have placed notices in the clinic to alert patients,” she said in a statement. “Letters not only notify that the walk-in clinic is closing, but it also gives patients an opportunity to become established patients with one of Regional Clinics’ Internal Medicine or Primary Care providers.”
Patients counts appear to be turning a corner at Healthcare Express in Longview, which touts a number of safety measures it’s taken to protect patients and providers at the clinic. Patient volumes have increased, said Stacy Lambert, chief operating officer for the Texarkana-based company and a registered nurse, and people aren’t as scared as they were in the beginning.
“It was pretty drastic for us,” Lambert said of the drop in patients early in the pandemic. The company’s Longview urgent care clinic is one of 17 it operates in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma, including clinics in Marshall, Mount Pleasant and Atlanta.
“People were nervous. They were scared,” she continued. “They were concerned about the virus. I think the more we have learned about the virus during the last six month has made people feel better.”
At first, there wasn’t an established treatment plan. No one really knew what to do, Lambert said. Now, though, there are standard treatments available.
“We’ve seen people (with COVID-19) getting better quickly. Their symptoms aren’t lasting as long,” Lambert said.
It’s been important to let patients know what HealthCare Express is doing to make sure its clinics are safe places. Staff members wear N95 masks the entire time they’re caring for patients and masks are provided to patients who don’t have one. The company also has installed UV filters in the heating/air conditioning systems at all of its clinic locations to ensure the air that’s being circulated in the clinic is being cleaned, and not just of the novel coronavirus.
“It does help with bacteria, mold, viruses — those kinds of things,” she said.
Many of the changes made because of COVID-19 are things that can help prevent the spread of any virus that medical offices might not have used in the past — from the availability of hand sanitizers throughout the clinics, to the use of plexiglass, and contactless check-in by phone or with an iPad that is continually wiped clean in the clinics also will be available soon in Texas, so there will be no exchange of papers or pens. Chairs in the waiting rooms are six feet apart; exam rooms are wiped down between visits and allowed to sit, empty, for 10 to 15 minutes;
“That makes patients feel a little more comfortable,” Lambert said.
All the clinics offer COVID-19 testing, with virtual visits available with a provider followed curbside testing with staff members in full protective gear.
The Longview clinic has been offering just the PCR COVID-19 test, with results usually available in two to three days now, but the rapid test was expected to become available at Texas HealthCare Express locations this week.
“The rapid test has changed a lot over the past six months now,” Lambert said, but she added that the clinic will send all negative rapid tests for someone who has symptoms out for verification with the more sensitive test and direct the patient to quarantine until the results are available. The rapid tests are more accurate within six days of the start of symptoms.
The American Medical Association is calling for help from Congress.
“Physician practices continue to be under significant financial stress due to reductions in patient volume and revenue, in addition to higher expenses for supplies that are scarce for some physicians” said AMA President Susan R. Bailey, M.D., in a statement provided by the association. “More economic relief is needed now from Congress as some medical practices contemplate the brink of viability, particularly smaller practices that are facing a difficult road to recovery.”
Christus Trinity Clinic has not closed any of its walk-in clinics in the area, including Christus Trinity Clinic Urgent Care — Longview at 2101 W. Loop 281, said spokeswoman Will Knous. A number of family medicine clinics also take same-day appointment, he said.
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview had previously operated a walk-in clinic called Express Care, but a message on the clinic’s phone says it has temporarily closed because of the pandemic.