A GoFundMe online fundraiser will benefit the family of a Joyce Crane employee who died in a workplace accident on Oct. 24.
A statement from Joyce Crane identified the employee who died as Charlton "Will" Davidson, 28. Joyce Crane regularly works as a contractor at the Eastman Chemical Co. site just outside Longview, and the accident occurred at the chemical plant. Joyce Crane said Davidson, whose obituary described him as a crane operator, had worked for the company since 2014.
“Mr. Davidson was a valued member of our team and the community at Joyce Crane. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all those affected,” said Joe Bob Joyce, Joyce Crane president, in a prepared statement. “Joyce Crane is fully cooperating with the investigation of this incident.”
Davidson's Joyce Crane co-workers started the online fundraiser, and established a Venmo account people may donate to: @WillDavidsonsFamily.
"Will was all about family time, having fun with friends, taking runs down the back roads in the evenings, cranking up his music, windows down and enjoying a good motorcycle ride. He loved to go mudding through the pastures, bow hunting, fishing, sitting around campfires, being poolside, and firing up the grill for all his buddies," his obituary with Croley Funeral Home says. "He has so much joy in the outdoors. When it came to family and friends, he was always that guy you could depend on, no matter what. He had your back. His main priority in life was to always be a great daddy. His children came first above everything else."
He is survived by his two children, parents, three sisters and a brother in law, a niece and nephew and a grandmother.
Visitation is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Croley Funeral Home followed by the funeral at 3 p.m.
The accident is being investigated by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, known as OSHA.
Joyce Crane started in 1985 in Longview as Joyce Steel Erection. It joined Marmon Crane Services in 2019.