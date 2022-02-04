Credit Union of Texas, which is headquartered in the Metroplex, has expanded into Gilmer with plans to open some 10 to 15 more branches in East Texas.
The Credit Union, which has 15 branches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, is renovating an historical building in downtown Gilmer, at 107 E. Marshall St., for its commercial solutions center. A personal banking center is under construction at 755 U.S. 271 in Gilmer.
"Construction began this month and is slated for completion later this year," Credit Union of Texas reported. "Presently, both commercial and personal banking services are provided out of a temporary building on-site where the new personal banking center will be built. Members may access service at the temporary building from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m."
The storefront in downtown Gilmer also provides access to the credit union's "interactive teller machine."
"This ITM is the first in Upshur County. In addition to providing traditional automated teller machine (ATM) capabilities, it also connects members with a live, remote teller who can answer questions, resolve issues and provide a more personal touch for each CUTX member interaction," the credit union reported.
"As we expand into East Texas, our goals are simple. We want to provide access to industry-leading products and services and invest in the communities we serve," said Eric Pointer, president and CEO of CUTX, in a prepared statement. "Banking with a purpose means looking beyond profits and measuring our success on the difference we make in the lives of those around us."
Credit Union of Texas has additional expansion plans.
"We will continue to look for opportunities to bring industry-leading services to underserved markets. We’re not looking to just build more branches. We want to build communities," Pointer said. "We don’t measure our success based on profit; we measure it on the difference we make in the communities we serve. Our expansion plans include 10 to 15 branches throughout East Texas, and we’re actively searching for banks to acquire to help us reach these goals."
Credit Union of Texas also launched an "extensive community engagement program in East Texas and is actively involved with local organizations in Gilmer and Upshur County, donating needed funds and volunteerism and hosting community events."
"As someone born and raised in East Texas, I understand the close-knit community and hard-working individuals that call this area home," said Barry Smith, president of CUTX's East Texas division, in a prepared statement. "This is why I'm confident CUTX will deliver exactly what people are looking for in their financial institution – an organization dedicated to building a community, not a just bank. That's the CUTX way."
During the annual East Texas Yamboree in Gilmer, CUTX participated in the livestock show, investing nearly $120,000 in Gilmer High School students' college fund. Additionally, CUTX doubled students' expected livestock profits by purchasing their livestock during the show and donating their animals back to them, allowing students to keep their prize animals and resell them at future livestock shows.
CUTX also hosted its inaugural CUTX Fall Fest in Downtown Gilmer in November 2021. As a part of the free, family-friendly day, CUTX brought three musical acts to the Gilmer Square and music headliner Stoney LaRue. The credit union also accepted canned goods and baby supplies for donation to Upshur County Shares – Gilmer Community Food Pantry. The credit union donated three new freezers to the food pantry and provided support for a planned facility renovation.
In Gilmer, CUTX also supports Big Brothers Giving Back, an organization that mentors at-risk youth, providing rent for the communal building where the program's students attend after-school events and learn essential trade skills. The building, which is new for the program, is located within walking distance of most students' homes. Also, in honor of National Law Enforcement Day on Jan. 9, CUTX donated $20,000 to the Gilmer Police Department in support of the department’s safety and training programs.
"We will quickly differentiate ourselves in the community by making commitments that have a real impact on Gilmer and exceeding the expectations we set for ourselves," said Courtney Coss, chief retail officer for CUTX, in a statement the credit union provided. "We are excited for the opportunity to welcome new communities and members to the CUTX family, and we couldn't imagine a better place to do so."
Credit Union of Texas has been in operation for almost 100 years and has more than $1.7 billion in assets. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works or worships, or is related to a member in Dallas, Denton, Collin, Rockwall or Upshur and its surrounding counties. In the last year, CUTX was recognized with the Communities Foundation of Texas “Be in Good Company” Seal of Excellence, voted the Best Credit Union in DFW by the readers of The Dallas Morning News and named the winner of the Torch Awards for Ethics, Better Business Bureau Serving North Central Texas. For more information about CUTX, visit www.cutx.org.