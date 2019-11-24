DaVita Kidney Care has moved from its longtime home in Longview to a more visible location with more space on H.G. Mosley Parkway.
It had been in its building near downtown since August 1996.
DaVita officials said state and federal allegations of infection and facility violations that led to the temporary closure of the former digs at 425 N. Fredonia St. in 2018 were not a factor in the move. DaVita provides treatment for people with kidney problems who are referred by their doctors.
Rather, they said DaVita needed more room for its 55 employees and about 150 patients who undergo dialysis treatment on the the premises. The new location at 3110 H.G. Mosley Parkway contains 23,500 square feet, about 8,000 square feet more that it had downtown.
DaVita did extensive remodeling of the building, Facility Administrator Keshia Jones said.
“We completely gutted it,” she said. “We had to put in the water system. New flooring came in.”
Jones said the new location includes 38 stations where patients undergo dialysis, three more than it had at Fredonia Street.
Denver-based DaVita hired Houston-based Wier Enterprises for the renovation. The work had a construction value of $1.5 million, according to data from the Longview Development Services Department.
DaVita moved into the the H.G. Mosley Parkway building about three weeks ago. Jones offered a tour Wednesday.
It included a lobby in the home department, where patients receive training to conduct dialysis on themselves in their homes.
The building has 10 training rooms for home patients, Home Program Manager C.C. Harris said. She said home hemodialysis, or HHD, training takes four to six weeks.
“HHD is a lot of learning because patients have to do the same thing that nurses and techs do,” Harris said.
The tour continued to a room that houses large water tanks that remove aluminum, magnesium and chlorine from city drinking water.
“We have to treat our water, really clean it,” Jones said. “It goes through many different steps.”
The treatment floor is where patients sit in adjustable chairs for 4 to 4 1/2 hours as often as three days a week as tubes inserted into their arms from a dialysis machine cleanse their blood.
Patients range in age from 20 to their 90s, Jones said. Some patients are new while others have undergone treatment for as long as 28 years.
During their long visits, they may read books or watch TV, she said. Some even nap.
Patient Wayne Wallace, 59, of Longview said he has been receiving treatment for nearly seven years, three days a week.
A retired truck driver, Wallace said he likes the new location. “It’s like the Holiday Inn,” he said.
In addition to operating the dialysis center on H.G. Mosley Parkway, DaVita has offices at 3101 N. Fourth St. in Longview, 2403 Texas 42 N. in Kilgore, 5120 U.S. 271 N. in Gilmer, 1002 U.S. 79 N. in Henderson and 1301 S. Washington Ave. in Marshall.
For more information, visit davita.com.