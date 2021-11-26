The parking lot was packed Friday, but inside the Longview Mall, crowds were thin, and the frenzy of Black Friday shopping from years past was nowhere in sight.
Jasmine Johnson, who came to the mall with her daughter Carol Ann Williams, said that while there were large groups of people in specific spots, the crowds were not overwhelming.
"I was surprised. I thought it was gonna be more ... I guess from like, the past," Johnson said.
Johnson and Williams said they consider themselves "online shopping people" and don't usually come out on Black Friday. The mother and daughter, who are from Marshall, said they were in Longview for other business and decided to kill some time by stopping at the mall.
Sasha Gray, who came shopping with husband Kevin Gray, said she also was surprised by how orderly the experience was.
"We haven't ran into any big crowds until now," she said.
Mall General Manager Kelly Overby said that while there was a lot of people out, it was not massive.
"We had a slow start this morning, but probably since 8:30, 9 o'clock, they've really picked up, and things are going really well," she said. "The stores are busy, people are walking around with packages, so I think it's going really well today."
Aurbrey Balfour was waiting for his wife, Andrea Balfour, outside of Bath & Body Works with several bags in hand.
He said he normally tries not to go out on Black Friday, and the "true" reason he had come out was because his wife wanted to.
"I better be quiet ... you're gonna get me in trouble," Balfour said with a laugh.
He said his wife had been up with her family since 5 a.m. partaking in Black Friday deals. He said he joined later after waking up and "easing" himself into it.
Jenny Baggett and daughter Jalissa Smith were in the line and snacking on cookies as they waited for their turn inside Bath & Body Works, one of the only stores before noon with a line of customers out the entrance.
"We came specifically for Bath & Body Works ... but then we've been just shopping in all the other shops too, and we've found some good deals," Baggett said.
Baggett and Smith both said the turnout for this year's Black Friday seemed small.
"There's not a lot of people. (Bath & Body Works) is the shop that has the most people," Smith said.
Sasha Gray said she decided to take part in Black Friday shopping because of her husband, who was eyeing a pair of Beats headphones at Best Buy. After that, they decided to hit the mall in search of deals.