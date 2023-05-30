Debbie Bolton launched Deb's Downtown Cafe during a difficult time for businesses in downtown Longview.
She opened her doors in March 2003. Then, in July 2003, the city of Longview kicked off a project to reconstruct Tyler Street to what it is today. More than one downtown business closed during that time. The city has since completed reconstructing all the core downtown streets, and it's become a thriving home to numerous locally owned businesses.
That was not the case when Deb opened 20 years ago at 103 W. Tyler.
"Nothing," Bolton said, describing what was in downtown at the time. Downtown is still hard — parking is bad, she said, but her business is still going.
She had been working downtown in what was a coffee bar and cafe, and had come to know Gerald Rodriguez, now deceased, owner of the Tyler Street Bistro, in 2018. Bolton had years of experience cooking in restaurants.
"This building was empty for three years," Bolton said. "(Gerald said), 'You could do it, go rent this.' They had just torn these streets up."
Since she had been cooking at the coffee cafe she had been working at, people were waiting for her to open her own restaurant.
"The good Lord just opened his arms up for me, and I have been busy ever since," she said.
She leaves some kind of encouraging message on the board behind the cash register each day, such as this one on a recent Tuesday: "Being happy.... doing something nice for others.... smiling at someone new daily.... you'll feel better about yourself."
"I've kept my quality high, and my food is all about taste," Bolton said. "I don't want somebody to come in here and say, 'I don't want to come back.' My workers care about the customers. It's more family than letting them come in one time. I have people who eat in here every day."
Other regulars frequent the restaurant each week as well, she said.
Soup is one of her specialties, Bolton said. Sometimes, she'll encounter soup she likes when she's traveling, for instance, and come home and duplicate it. Her Jalapeno Cheese soup is "everybody's favorite," she said.
She added that she avoids cheap salad dressings: "If you don't have good salad dressing your salad's not good."
Bolton has five employees — all but one of whom are longtime employees. They do prep work, but Bolton said she does all the cooking — soups, sandwiches, salads, desserts, all of it.
Bolton works just as hard outside her restaurant. She has three horses that are at least part of the reason she hasn't retired — an event she isn't planning right now.
"(I'll keep working) as long as the feed bill keeps coming," she said. "I've been trying to take a little time off, but it doesn't work."
Her son lives in another country, and the restaurant, she said, is her family.
"It's a happy place," Bolton said, and she enjoys cooking and when customers like what she's prepared.
"When people tell me how good it is — that's what keeps me going," she said.