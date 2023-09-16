A Buc-ee's gas station isn't coming to Longview, despite a banner on Judson Road announcing otherwise.
The sign recently posted on property across from Pizza Hut and Chicken Express says "Coming soon to Longview" along with the recognizable Buc-ee's logo.
"Unfortunately, this is not real," District 5 Councilwoman Michelle Gamboa posted on Facebook in response to "many calls."
"Someone may have 'put up a sign,' but it was not Bucees. I don't know why someone would do this ... my best thought (is it's) their idea of a 'prank.' "
News-Journal news partner CBS19 reported that the city's Development Services department has no record of Buc-ee’s filing any construction permits.
In addition, the property in question on Judson Road already is spoken for.
Conaway Homes is developing 59 homes on that land, called The Villas at Judson Road, that will be for rent.
The development will have two retail lots along the front of the approximately 13-acre property.
And a different gas station, Frankie's Filling Station, also is planned on the property, and a sign announcing its construction is posted.