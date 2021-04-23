South Longview could be home to the city's fifth freestanding Starbucks.
Fort Worth-based Woodmont, the same company that developed the Starbucks on Marshall Avenue that will open this spring, has started the permitting process with the city. The potential site is at 3620 Estes Parkway, where a former gas station already was been demolished at the southeast corner of Estes and Interstate 20, and across from a Taco Bell restaurant.
"What I can tell you is that at this point, we have no agreement with Starbucks concerning that location,' said Stephen Coslik, chairman of Woodmont. "We're in discussions with them, but at this point we have no agreement with them."
He said it would be a good location for Starbucks because of its proximity to Interstate 20.
"A lot of people are south of Estes. Estes acts as a courier of traffic," for the population south of the interstate, Coslik said.
District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, who represents a portion of South Longview, said the potential Starbucks location is "exciting."
"I think that’s awesome. We always get to the finish line, but we’re just not able to to capture it," she said. "This would be amazing for that to occur."
A national brand such as Starbucks would enhance efforts to revitalize South Longview and that corridor. It will be a catalyst for other businesses, too, she said.
"Starbucks would be a welcome business to South Longview. We have a lot of coffee drinkers," Snoddy said, laughing.
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade, who represents the area where the Starbucks might locate, wasn't immediately available for comment Friday.
Longview has freestanding Starbucks locations on West Loop 281 and on North Eastman Road. Another location is in the planning stages for Gilmer Road at Toler Road.
Starbucks also has a store inside Target, also on North Eastman Road.