Dickey's Barbecue Pit opened Wednesday in Longview in an area of town that's seen several new businesses in recent months.
"Today is opening day," DeeDee Edwards said Wednesday. She and her husband, Douglas Edwards, of Gladewater, are the local owners and franchisees for the location at 1903 W. Loop 281.
Her husband previously was vice president of operations for Whataburger of East Texas, she said. He was looking for something different to do after Whataburger sold.
"He was trying to look for something we could do on our own and have our own business," she said.
The West Loop address, in the Park Place Shopping Center across from Pine Tree Junior High School and the new Eastman Credit Union branch, is a "good location," Edwards said.
"It's got great visibility," she said, with easy access in and out off of Loop 281 and lots of parking.
The building has been remodeled, but there might be some ongoing construction as recent rains revealed a roof leak Wednesday.
Dickey's is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week. The restaurant has inside dining, a drive-thru and offers carryout. Delivery also is available through online ordering apps.
West Longview and specifically the Gilmer Road corridor have seen an HTeaO and Starbucks open recently. Local favorite El Sombrero also recently located in that area, and Smoothie King also has indicated it plans to open along Gilmer Road.