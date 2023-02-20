The restaurant industry has been in Douglas Edwards' blood since he was 14, when he landed his first job washing dishes at a resort in Colorado.
He began training there as a chef, and his employer sent him to culinary school and then to France for more training.
Later, after he had moved to Texas, he would become the vice president of operations for Whataburger of East Texas and a minority owner. When that business later was sold, he thought he would retire.
"But that's boring," Edwards said.
Douglas and his wife DeeDee, of Gladewater, first became part owners in a Travel Plaza in Mount Pleasant. But the restaurant industry called him back. They now are the owners and franchisees of the new Dickey's Barbecue Pit, at 1903 W. Loop 281, in the Park Place shopping center in Longview. In addition to being a part of the restaurant, DeeDee is a nurse who works at Christus Good Shepherd.
Douglas was first introduced to Dickey's in his work with Whataburger. He would travel to Dallas for business meetings, and the company sometimes would hire a local Dickey's to cater the event or a group from the company could go to lunch there.
"I learned a lot about their product," he said of the national chain.
When he was looking for what he would do next, he thought about his own experiences with barbecue restaurants. Considering his work hours at Whataburger, the couple recalled having a hard time finding a source for barbecue that was consistently available after a certain time of day. He also saw a need here for the catering options that Dickey's offers.
Dickey's, Douglas explained, provides the infrastructure and supply connections to be able to deliver catering services at a "high level" for various size events, including large events. At the Edwards' Longview restaurant, Douglas hired a general manager whose background closely mirrors his. Joshua Cooke — who jokes that he was "born a cook" — previously operated a catering and personal chef business in Van, in combination with his own farm to help him source as much of the ingredients he used as locally as possibly.
The Longview Dickey's location opened earlier this month, and once things are stabilized there, Douglas said he would like to expand into other surrounding communities. Cooke's experience and knowledge will be an important part of those plans, Douglas said.
The restaurant's menu includes brisket, several types of sausage, specialty baked potatoes, ribs, and many other items. The meats are all smoked and prepared in house, Douglas said, and there's no microwave on site.
"We also have an amazing chicken breast," Douglas said. "It's moist and tender as it can be. It's the most outstanding chicken breast I think I've eaten in my life, and that's coming from a very upscale culinary background. Everything is great, but I recommend the chicken. The ribs are great."
The Edwards located their restaurant in a newly renovated a building in West Longview. The location originally was a Taco Bell, but it has been home to other restaurants after Taco Bell abandoned that location and built itself a new home that also is located in the shopping center's parking lot.
The original Taco Bell building had deteriorated some. Now, it's a sleek, modern-looking building with an outdoor seating area.
"I wanted to be on this side of town. I felt like this side of town needed something like that," Douglas said, and he isn't concerned about the restaurants that had failed after locating there. "It comes down to whether you spend the money to make it a good location and create a destination," while treating people well and serving a "great product."
"They'll find you regardless of where you're locating," he said. "I wanted to be on this side of town and do something with this building."
The new Dickey's received positive and negative comments on social media as word spread about its opening, with some of those negative comments focused on experiences people had with a previous Dickey's that was in Longview. The Edwards want people to know they were not associated with that restaurant, and that Dickey's has made some menu changes since then as it works to better serve diners.
"We would just love to be given the opportunity to prove ourselves and serve Longview," DeeDee said, noting the experience and dedication to excellence that her husband and Cooke bring to the restaurant.