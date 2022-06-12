A building that was most recently a Greek restaurant could be home to a Dickey's Barbecue Pit restaurant in Longview.
A building permit application to the city of Longview shows Dickey's plans a $450,000 renovation of the building at 1903 W. Loop 281, which is in the parking lot of the Park Place shopping center across from Pine Tree Junior High School and the Pine Tree branch of Eastman Credit Union.
Dickey's has 550 locations in 44 states.
"Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is a true American success story. In 1941, Travis Dickey, a World War II veteran, opened the first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Dallas, Texas," the company website says. "In the beginning, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit was truly a family operation with Travis working the block and his wife serving sandwiches. The menu began with beef brisket, pit hams, barbecue beans, potato chips, beer, bottled milk and sodas.
"Brothers Roland and T.D. Dickey took over the business in 1967, continuing their father’s legacy of quality, hickory smoked signature meats. Under the direction of the Dickey brothers, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit expanded throughout the Dallas Fort Worth area and quickly became known throughout Texas for mouthwatering hickory-smoked barbecue, popular catered events, and the iconic Big Yellow Cups. Franchising began in 1994 after customers and barbecue fanatics wanted more locations."
Dickey's menu today features beef brisket, pulled pork, St. Louis style ribs, polish sausage, spicy cheddar sausage, smoked turkey, and marinated chicken, with an "extensive array" of homestyle sides that includes jalapeño beans, macaroni and cheese and rolls.