About 20 members of the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union joined a former AAON Coil employee Monday to protest her recent firing from the custom heating and cooling equipment producer’s Longview facility.
Blanca Mondragon said she had worked at AAON Coil for about 18 months but recently was fired following a forklift accident.
“They basically fired me because they said I had an incident with the forklift,” Mondragon said. "But I had just talked to the president on Wednesday with my union shirt on, and we think that’s one of the real reasons (I was fired).”
IBEW No. 2337 President Cliff Davis said AAON is a non-union workplace, and his union has been trying to organize there for about two month. Mondragon had been assisting with that effort and showing support for the union by wearing their T-shirts at work.
“They fired her, allegedly, for a forklift accident, but Blanca is clearly supporting the union,” Davis said. “She’s been wearing our T-shirts out here — which is 100% legal — and she wore a T-shirt out here and had an accident that other people have had and, all of a sudden, she ends up fired .”
In a statement signed by Davis and IBEW No. 2337 Business Manager Jeff Stinnett, the union said, “Federal law protects employee rights to form, join, or assist a labor union. AAON has violated that law by retaliating against employee Blanca Mondragon for her role in assisting her co-workers to select a union to represent them in dealing with AAON.”
In the same statement, the union that represents more than 500 Northeast Texas employees says it has filed charges with the Nation Labor Relations Board — the governmental agency charged with protecting employee rights.
“AAON has unlawfully interfered with, restrained, and coerced employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed in federal labor law," according to the statement.
AAON Community Relations Administrator Stephanie Cameron said in an email that “to protect the confidentiality of current and former team members, we do not discuss specific team member issues.
"Further, AAON Coil Products, Inc., respects the rights of its team members to choose whether or not to join a union, and the right of team members to do so freely. Company policies are applied fairly and consistently to all employees, without regard to involvement in union activity. Our philosophy is union-free: we enjoy the ability to deal directly with our team members, and believe that this direct relationship is the best way to create a great work environment.”