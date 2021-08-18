Dos Amigos Taco Shop opened this week in Longview in a space formerly occupied by Firenza Pizza and Smashburger.
Michael Bright and his business partner, Leonel Martinez, own the business at 3080 N. Eastman Road, No. 115. Martinez and his wife, Rubi, have restaurant industry experience, and she’s behind the recipes the restaurant is serving.
The menu includes street and fried tacos; Borracho Burrito; a Texas quesadilla; deep fried chimichanga; and torta, with a choice of meat — bistec, or steak; barbacoa, or Mexican brisket; pollo, or chicken; and al pastor, or pork. Other options include the Machete, an oversized taco; the Volcano Burrito; a taco salad; nachos and options for children. The restaurant also is serving draft beer, bottled domestic and imported beer and wine-based margaritas.
Dos Amigos is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for dine-in and takeout. The restaurant expects to participate in a couple of delivery services, with a grand opening at a later date after this week's soft opening.
"It went well," Bright said. "We had a lot of good feedback on the food."