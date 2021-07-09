The Exchange Locale and Marketplace is helping to further expand downtown Longview's revitalization to the east end of Tyler Street.
Monique Williams opened the business a couple of weeks ago following an extensive renovation of a long-vacant building at 314 E. Tyler St.
"The Exchange was a happy accident," Williams said.
Williams moved to Longview seven years ago with her husband, former NFL linebacker Demorrio Williams of Beckville. She also relocated her business, GlitterTees, to Longview. GlitterTees is a T-shirt printing company that makes custom apparel and accessories.
The business had outgrown its previous space in Longview, and she said closed in July 2020 during the pandemic. When she got ready to restart the business, she decided she needed a larger space and turned to local Realtor Frank Chaney. She was just looking for production and warehouse space for GlitterTees, as well as a place for her to have a photography studio.
"He took me around to a bunch of places. Nothing ever clicked," Williams said.
She had begun to question whether it was the right time to move when he showed her the Tyler Street location, which at that time needed major cleanup and renovation. She wasn't sure about the space at first, but couldn't get it out of her mind. She saw how she could create a "location" for people to use for a variety of events, as well as a marketplace that is open for merchants to lease small retail spaces.
"I prayed about it. I said 'God, if you want me to have it, you're going to have to send the money,' and He did," she said.
Renovations took longer than expected, but Williams said it's better than she envisioned.
"We're very excited. It's something that Longview doesn't have," Williams said, describing it as having a "city vibe," "urban chic," and "a little piece of Atlanta here."
Williams, who is from Atlanta, Georgia, also has appeared in music videos with artists such as Nelly, Ludacris, Master P, Nas and Fabulous. She's appeared in commercials, live theater and the movies "ATL" and "On the Come Up."
The Exchange Locale's main atrium is a 2,000-square foot space that is all white, including white concrete floors and a 16-foot-long white-tufted bar with glitter in the countertop and bling that make the bar sparkle. White tufted bench seats and white cocktail and bar tables are available as part of rentals at the facility. Blackout curtains hang in the floor-to-ceiling windows.
"We really tried to keep it plain and simple, a blank slate," for people planning a wedding, party or other special event to customize the space, Williams said.
The Marketplace is 1,800-square-feet with about six spaces of two sizes for lease. That area also is where her T-shirt business' equipment will be located.
A prep area for caterers is available, with Williams saying she plans to add a full kitchen later. The building also features a 1,400-square-foot breezeway that runs the length of the building with overhead doors at each end. Williams said the space has been booked for a fashion show in August.
The overhead door at the back of the building opens to what will soon be the Railway Patio that provides a close-up view of passing trains.
A professional sound system and projector also are available in the building.
Williams said she also priced rentals at The Exchange Locale so they're affordable. "Blank space" rentals start at $275 for four hours
Williams said she had a "healthy" turnout at her grand opening about a week ago.
"It's been an amazing ride," Williams said.