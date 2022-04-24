DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Houston Burk Royalty Co. LTD. Etheredge/2 Fort Trinidad, East Blunt, J.S. oil or gas 9500 7.4 miles southwest of Lovelady
Panola Blue Dome Operating LLC. Tiller West/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wornick, J. gas 11500 0.9 mile northwest of Bethany
Robertson Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. McCullough Ingram C/3H Bald Prairie Farris, J. gas 16300 11.4 miles northeast of Franklin
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Ural-OB/3B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Haley, M.A. gas 20000 17.1 miles southeast of Center
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Tiber/1B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) McReara, C. gas 20000 14 miles southeast of Shelbyville
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Kessler/1 Hidden Rock 11553 N/A N/A 4.9 miles west of Linden
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III McLofflin Gas Unit/12 Waskom 7700 75 64/64 3 miles west of Waskom
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Pearl HV B/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11093 N/A N/A 18.5 miles southeast of Carthage
Rusk Stroud Petroleum Inc. Fletcher/2 County Lake 8300 136 16/64 8.6 miles southwest of Henderson
Wood Strand Energy L.C. Ray/1 Crow 7295 N/A N/A 6.4 miles northeast of Hawkins