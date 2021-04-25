DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina ...Aethon Energy Operating Denali Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) King, H T/Deavours, NP gas 10,529 14.2 miles SE Lufkin
Angelina ...Aethon Energy Operating Denali Gas Unit /2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) King, H T/Deavours, NP gas 16,500 14.2 miles SE Lufkin
Cherokee ...Petralis Energy Resources Opal/2 Ricappy (Pettit) Pineda, J. oil or gas 11,000 15.9 miles NW Rusk
Harrison ...Brookston Energy Currie/6 Waskom (Mooringsport) Lowe, J. oil 9800 3.3 miles north Waskom
Panola ...XTO Energy Robert Walton/11H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hammer, L T gas 19,400 11 miles NE Carthage
Panola ...KJ Energy Church-Claud Holder-Bounds/1H Brachfield, S. E. Lindsey, C. gas 9,800 13 miles SW Carthage
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating McLaurin HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, T M gas 13,000 3 miles E. Elysian Fields
Rusk ...Sabine Oil and Gas Bowman-Ashmore AW/1H Hederson E. (Cotton Valley) Langham, R. gas 12,000 6.5 miles SW Hendersom
Rusk ...Sabine Oil and Gas Bowman-Goldsberry AW/1H Hederson E. (Cotton Valley) Langham, R. gas 12,140 6.5 miles SW Henderson
Shelby ...Aethon Energy Operating Blackstone BL/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Arnold, S E gas 14,000 6.6 miles NE San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Franklin ...Valence Operating Bullard/1 W. A. Moncfrief (Pittsburg) 12,532 N/A N/A 3.7 miles N of Winnsboro;
Franklin ...Valence Operating Moncrief-Westland Unit/203 W. A. Moncrief (Smackover) 12,377 N/A N/A 3 miles N of Winnsboro
Freestone ...Crescent Pass Energ Crenshaw, F. H. (CV) GU1/2 Nan-SU-Gail (CV Consolidated) 12,685 N/A N/A 4 miles NE Fairfield
Freestone ...Crescent Pass Energy Hill, F. R. Gas Unit No. 1/4 Nan-SU-Gail (CV Consolidated) 12,700 N/A N/A 7 miles NE of Fairfield
Harrison ...Trinity Operating Jones/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,808 2.5 24,741 4.78 miles N. Waskom
Harrison ...Hopewell Operating Birdwell Gas Unit/3 Waskom (Pettit, Lower) 6,350 1.25 305 6.7 miles S. Waskom
Harrison ...Tanos Exploration Baldwin-Mercer (Alloc)/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,065 2.25 12,285 6.1 miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison ...Tanos Exploration Baldwin-Mercer (Alloc)/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,053 2.25 11,631 6.1 miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison ...Tanos Exploration Baldwin-Mercer (Alloc)/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,060 2.25 13,572 6.1 miles NW Elysian Fields
Harrison ...New Century Exploration Arch Nesbitt/1H Whelan (Pettit) 6,561 20 6 oil 5.5 miles NW Marshall
Harrison ...Sheridan Production Co. III Abney, C. M./3C Waskom (Page Sand) 6,710 N/A N/A 5 miles SW Waskom
Houston ...ETX Energy Mosley/2 Tantabogue Creek (Dexter) 10,000 oil 141.9, gas 168 20 1.2 miles N. Weldon
Houston ...Basa Resources Kelley, Laura Nelms/3;Laura La Velle, S. (1600) 1,775 N/A N/A 15 miles SE Crockett
Kaufman ...Vinland Texas Services Hendricks, Jesse E. “B”/2 Prairieville (Woodbine) 3,655 N/A N/A 2 miles W Prairieville
Nacogdoches ...Aethon Energy Operating Jude GU/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,741 2.25 12,084 6.5 miles NW
Panola ...KJ Energy Church-Claud Holder/1H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) 9,671 2.5 4,400 13.6 miles SW Carthage
Panola ...Sponte Operating Blue-Tatum/5HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,634 32 19,659 2.1 miles NE Tatum
Panola ...Sponte Operating Blue-Tatum/6HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,700 32 21,417.9 2.1 miles NE Tatum
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Mesa Minerals HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,078 2.375 22,393 82.74 miles SE DeBerry
Panola ...Sheridan Production Co. III Southland Paper Co./21 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) 9,666 N/A N/A 5.7 miles SW Carthage
Panola ...Sheridan Production Co. III Wallace Unit/6 Bethany, East (Cottom Valley) 9,775 .875 43 17.4 miles NE Carthage
Panola ...Rockcliff Energ Operating Aaron Jeter Deep Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,960 2.375 22,742 7 miles E of Elysian Fields
San Augustine ...XTO Energy BSI Seahawks DU/B2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,014 2.375 14,895 10.7 miles SW San Augustine
San Augustine ...XTO Energy BSI Geoducks/B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,389 2.375 15,185 10.7 miles west of San Augustine
San Augustine ...XTO Energy BSI Fighting Camels/H3 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,104 2.625 19,400 11 miles SW of San Augustine
San Augustine ...XTO Energy BSI Fighting Camels/B3 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,782 2.625 19,125 11 miles SW San Augustine
San Augustine ...XTO Energy Penguins DU/B2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14,182 2.625 15,999 11 miles SW San Augustine
San Augustine ...XTO Energy Terrapins DU/B1 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,649 2 11,783 3.8 miles SE of Chireno
San Augustine ...Aethon Operating S. Timber-King-KVG Alloc./1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,544 2.25 13,377 6.2 miles NW San Augustine
San Augustine ...Aethon Operating King Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13,600 N/A N/A 5.63 miles NW San Augustine