COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Trueblood Resources Inc. Fitzgerald/12 Slocum 663 N/A N/A 2 miles northwest of Slocum
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Tigers/1 Hidden Rock 11143 N/A N/A 3.8 miles southeast of Linden
Harrison Prenwell LLC. Miller/2 Panola 2567 N/A N/A 20.6 miles southeast of Waskom
Henderson Optimum Exploration LLC. Optimus Prime/1 Trinidad, S.E. 11150 50 64/64 1 mile east of Trinidad
Panola Blue Dome Operating LLC. Tiller Birdwell/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11048 N/A N/A 6.5 miles south of Waskom
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Davis, A.L./2 Carthage 9525 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Carthage
Robertson Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. McCullough, Ingram C./3H Bald Prairie 14555 N/A N/A 11.4 miles northeast of Franklin
Rusk Scout Energy Management LLC. Dickerson, C.N./10W East Texas 3720 N/A N/A 1.42 miles east of Sexton City
Wood Blackwell Exp. & Development LLC. HCM/1 Schneider 9450 N/A N/A 1 mile west of Hainesville