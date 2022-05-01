DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cherokee Fair Oil LTD. Persevere/1 Wildcat Benton, T. oil or gas 5700 10.4 miles southwest of Rusk
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa/1H Newark, East Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. TJT Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harkins, J. gas 12000 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. TJT Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harkins, J. gas 12000 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. TJT Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Harkins, J. gas 12000 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Navarro Walker Operating Company Herrin/1 Wildcat Kinkennon, W.P. oil or gas 3000 2.5 miles Northwest of Richland
Navarro Walker Operating Company Herrin/2 Wildcat Kinkennon, W.P. oil or gas 3000 2.6 miles Northwest of Richland
Rusk Tanos Exploration II LLC. Poovey Gas Unit/1 Minden Montgomery, W. gas 9470 3.67 miles northeast of Minden
Smith Weathers Exploration Inc. Hill/5 Tyler, West Gordon, W. oil 8000 6.2 miles west of Tyler
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Apato Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15882 17535 .2969 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Co./12 Carthage 7970 49 24/64 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10589 14136 34 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Carthage Gas Unit/10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10620 14704 34 5.3 miles northeast of Carthage
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. S. Timber-Knox Alloc/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13292 19813 .3125 6.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
Smith Valence Operating Company Jones/1H Girlie Caldwell 9212 N/A N/A 2.4 miles south of Noonday
Wood Blackwell Exp & Development LLC. Taylor Heirs TPCV/3 Neuhoff 13382 1587 24/64 5 miles southwest of Hainesville