DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina ...Aethon Energy Operating Rainier Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesvile) Odell, S. gas 16,500 10 miles east of Lufkin
Angelina ...Aethon Energy Operating Rainier Gas Unit/4H Carthage (Haynesvile Shale) Odel, S. gas 15,500 10 miles east of Lufkin
Cherokee ...Dale Operating Murray/No. 1 Overton (Cotton Valley Sandy) Edson Gee gas 12,200 1.1 miles southeast of Troup
Cherokee ...Breitburn Operating Murray/No. 1 Overton (Travis Peak) Gee, E. N/A 12,091 1.1 miles southeast of Troup
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Stroud HV Unit A/No. 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchell, B. gas 13,000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Stroud HV Unit B/No. 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchell, B. N/A 13,000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Stroud HV Unit C/No. 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchell, B. N/A 13,000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Stroud HV Unit D/No. 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchell, B. N/A 13,000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Stroud HV Unit E/No. 5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchell, B. N/A 13,000 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison ...ARK-LA-TEX Energy Waskom SWD/No. 1 Bethany (Travis Peak Cons.) Cellum, J. N/A 7,500 7.9 miles west of Waskom
Marion ...Rose City Resources Nadine/No. 1H Lake Ferrell (Petit, Upper) Rogers, N. N/A 7,400 5.8 miles northwest of Harleton
Panola ...Sheridan Production Co. III Lilly Unit/No. 5 Carthage (Hill, Southwest) Hanks, S. N/A 9,800 4.2 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola ...R. Lacy Services LTD Opal HV/A/No. 1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Booker, A., N/A 12,000 18.5 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating McLaurin HV Unit B/No. 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, T.M. N/A 13,000 3 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating McLaurin HV Unit C/No. 3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, T.M. N/A 13,000 3 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating McLaurin HV Unit D/No. 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, T.M. N/A 13,000 3 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola ...KJ Energy Churchclaud Holder/No. 3H Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Lindsey, C. N/A 9,800 13 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola ...KJ Energy Shady Grove Baptist Church/No. 7 Brachfield, S.E. (Cotton Valley) Lindsey, C. N/A 9,035 12.6 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Sabine Royalty North HV Unit A/No. 1H...Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, D. N/A 13,000 12 miles southeast of Deberry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Sabine Royalty North HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, D. N/A 13,000 12 miles southeast of Deberry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Sabine Royalty North HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Baker, D. N/A 13,000 12 miles southeast of Deberry
Rusk ...CCI East Texas Upstream Barksdale Estate Oil Unit /No. 1PG Henderson (Rusk Co. Pettit) Reynolds, W. N/A 11,050 8.1 miles northwest of Henderson
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Cass ...Rose City Resources Mirage/No. 1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) 11,893 48 N/A 1.6 miles north of Avinger
Cherokee ...OE Squared Operating Mandy Gu 1/No. 1 SYM-JAC, West (Hosston) 11,310 8/64 N/A 3.7 miles south of Rusk
Freestone ...Southwest Operating Tyler/Ingram Trinity SWD/No. 51 Ingram Trinity (Woodbine) 4,835 N/A N/A 5.4 miles northwest of Cayuga
Freestone ...Crescent Pass Energy Jones, E. Gas Unit No. 1/ No. 9 Nan-Su-Gail (CV Consolidated) 13,000 N/A N/A 4.9 miles southeast of Fairfield
Harrison ...New Century Exploration Arch Nesbitt /No. 4H Whelan (Pettit) 11,288 48 N/A 5.3 miles northwest of Marshall
Harrison ...Merit Energy Kingstree Ranch Gas Unit E/No. 1 N/A 10,633 N/A N/A 4.1 miles southwest of Woodlawn
Leon ...Sabine Oil & Gas Hannah Watson Rodessa Gas Unit/No. 3...Branton (Rodessa) 12,504 32/64 N/A 1.4 miles northeast of Jewett
Panola ...XTO Energy Robert Walton/No. 11H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 21,481 35/64 15002 11 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit A/No. 1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) N/A 30/64 24317 7 miles east of Deberry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit BN/No. 2H...Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 21,283 30/64 18701 7 miles east of Deberry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit C/No. 3H...Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 21,350 30/64 21769 7 miles east of Deberry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Flanagan-Jernigan HV Unit D/No 4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 21,545 30/64 20431 7 miles east of Deberry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Aaron Jeter Deep Gas Unit/No. 2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 20,495 30/64 24020 7 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola ...Sheridan Production Co. III Hull Unit B/No. B18 Carthage (Hill, Southwest) 8,130 N/A N/A 3.6 miles northeast of Carthage