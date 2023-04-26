DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Hays-Campbell/1H Hidden Rock Hawkins, B. oil 12000 7.9 miles southwest of Linden
Harrison King Operating Corporation L.D. Brown/2A Hallsville, E. Denton, J.T. gas 7500 10.1 miles northwest of Marshall
Harrison King Operating Corporation L.D. Brown/3A Hallsville, E. Denton, J.T. gas 7495 10.1 miles northwest of Marshall
Harrison King Operating Corporation L.D. Brown/4A Hallsville, E. Denton, J.T. gas 8400 10.1 miles northwest of Marshall
Harrison King Operating Corporation L.D. Brown/5A Hallsville, E. Denton, J.T. gas 7500 10.1 miles northwest of Marshall
Leon Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Watson, Ike. No. 1/3 Jewett Martin, T.B. gas 12500 1 mile southeast of Jewett
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Maggie B. Brown/5 Personville Palacios, M.R. gas 10950 5.6 miles southeast of Groesbeck
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Worsley/1 Personville McKinney & Williams gas 11400 6.2 miles southwest of Teague
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Malcolm GU/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Walling, A.G. gas 14250 4.6 miles north of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Malcolm GU/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Walling, A.G. gas 13855 4.6 miles north of Chireno
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Dennard Unit/8 Carthage Wallace, B.R. oil or gas 7300 3 miles east of Carthage
Robertson Wildfire Energy Operating LLC. Double Diamond A/3H Giddings Smith, J. oil or gas 9000 2.4 miles east of Mumford
Robertson Wildfire Energy Operating LLC. Lightsey A EF/1H Giddings Coley, W. oil or gas 9000 3.2 miles east of Mumford
Robertson Wildfire Energy Operating LLC. Lightsey A EF/2H Giddings Coley, W. oil or gas 9000 3.2 miles east of Mumford
Robertson Wildfire Energy Operating LLC. Pronghorn A/3H Giddings Smith, J. oil or gas 9000 2.4 miles southeast of Mumford
Shelby Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Jones/2 Stockman Meek, L. oil or gas 7500 3 miles east of Garrison
Smith Valence Operating Company Cleo/1H Girlie Caldwell Quevedo, T. oil 8900 4.3 miles southwest of Noonday
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Atmos Pipeline Texas Bethel Salt Dome/1B Bethel Dome 5305 N/A N/A 2 miles south of Bethel
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Lanier/1 Hidden Rock 11435 N/A N/A 5.4 miles southwest of Linden
Franklin XTO Energy Inc. New Hope Unit/1502 New Hope 8965 N/A N/A 8.4 miles northeast of Winnsboro
Franklin XTO Energy Inc. Talco West Unit/2513 Talco 4450 N/A N/A 4.5 miles west of Talco
Gregg Neches Exploration LLC. Flewellen/5 Willow Springs 10858 280 24/64 within Longview
Harrison Sponte Operating Inc. Brune-Harris/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11145 N/A N/A 9 miles southwest of Marshall
Henderson Atmos Pipeline Texas Tri-Cities Gas Storage Unit/38BH Tri-Cities 7629 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southwest of Athens
Henderson Atmos Pipeline Texas Tri-Cities Gas Storage Unit/31BH Tri-Cities 7566 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southwest of Athens
Panola Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Sparks McJimsey A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11203 19570 34 4.6 miles southwest of Elysian Field
Panola Blue Dome Operating LLC. Tiller Shelby/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11129 N/A N/A 6.5 miles south of Waskom
Panola Blue Dome Operating LLC. Tiller Shelby/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11080 N/A N/A 6.5 miles south of Waskom
Robertson Northfield Enterprises Inc. SVR B/296 Aquila Vado 7426 N/A N/A 1 mile north of Benchley