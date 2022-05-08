DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Manning-Kessler/1H Hidden Rock Brown, J. oil 11500 6.2 miles northeast of Avinger
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Gina/1 Hidden Rock Duncan, A.C. oil 11400 5.5 miles south of Linden
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Cobra Appaloosa Palomino Unit/13H Newark, East Bradshaw, D. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Harrison Tanos Exploration II LLC. Jenkins-East Doyk-Mekh/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Carrol, E. gas 11368 9 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Tanos Exploration II LLC. Jenkins-East Doyk-Mekh/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Carrol, E. gas 11363 9 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Furrh-Elum-Harper/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. gas 12500 15 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola Harleton Oil & Gas Inc. Werner-Smith/3 Carthage TC RR Co. gas 9462 8 miles east of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Tillery-Koch HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Tillery-Koch HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Tillery-Koch HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Tillery-Koch HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stough Sisters JV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 1.5 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stough Sisters JV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 1.5 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stough Sisters JV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 1.5 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stough Sisters JV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, J. gas 13000 1.5 miles west of DeBerry
Panola Blue Dome Operating LLC. Tiller Birdwell/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wornick, J. gas 11500 6.5 miles south of Waskom
Robertson BBL Operating Company LLC. Long Tall Sally B/3H Giddings Menchaca, A. oil 7000 6.1 miles southeast of Hearne
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Tiber/2B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) McReara, C. gas 20000 14 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 8/1H Chapel Hill Barbee, M.E. oil or gas 12000 14 miles east of Tyler
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Rex/1 Hidden Rock 11398 N/A N/A 3.6 miles southwest of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Bailey/1 Hidden Rock 11313 N/A N/A 3.2 miles south of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Boon/1 Hidden Rock 11317 N/A N/A 2.3 miles south of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Fant/1 Hidden Rock 11400 N/A N/A 5 miles south of Linden
Cherokee Valence Operating Company Burns/2 P.L. Rodessa 8533 N/A N/A 4.2 miles east of Troup
Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Currie/6 Waskom 9800 145 64 3.3 miles north of Waskom
Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Downer/2 Waskom 9730 879 64 2.25 miles west of Jonesville
Houston ETX Energy LLC. Eastham State Prison Farm/0503 BSR (Sub-Clarksville) 11900 N/A N/A 7 miles southeast of Midway
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Weir Estate/5 Carthage 10229 20 22 11.7 miles northwest of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miles-Davis/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10955 17653 28/64 7.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miles-Davis/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10924 14740 26/64 7.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miles-Davis/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10767 13959 26/64 7.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miles-Davis/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10955 17838 26/64 7.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc Dunaway G.U./8 Carthage 6362 253 18/64 9 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Shaw Gas Unit/2 Carthage 10308 85.3 22/64 12 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Raley/2 Carthage 7050 N/A 22/64 10.6 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. H.D. Browning Gas Unit No. 1/9 Carthage 10140 99 22/64 2.4 miles northeast of Fair Play
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hudson Go/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11195 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southeast of DeBerry
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Lewis-Whitton Allocation Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13313 1132 21/64 5.3 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Hudson/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13162 22012 .3594 2.3 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Hudson/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13519 16448 .3281 2.3 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Hudson/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13202 19008 .3438 2.3 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Hudson/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13494 17274 .3281 2.3 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Lewis-Whitton-Drake Allocation/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13332 13252 19/64 5.3 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Von Goetz, Katherine/3 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13605 N/A N/A 5.49 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit MSB C8/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11646 24501 33 7.9 miles east of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit HN N/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11801 219889 36 4.1 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Battery Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11916 8263 19/64 12 miles east of Shelbyville
Shelby Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Polley/2 Stockman 12400 N/A N/A 13.2 miles southwest of Center
Smith Valence Operating Company Shubert/1H Girlie Caldwell 9240 N/A N/A 2.2 miles southwest of Noonday
Smith Valence Operating Company Hemphill/1H Girlie Caldwell 7606 N/A N/A 2.2 miles southwest of Noonday
Wood Strand Energy L.C. Daniel/1 Deu Pree 6088 N/A N/A 8.8 miles northwest of Hawkins
Wood Valence Operating Company Foster, Mary Lou/1 Como 8800 N/A N/A 3.7 miles northwest of Rock Hill