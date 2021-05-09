DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison ...New Century Exploration Inc. Arch Nesbitt/1H Whelan (Pettit) F. Calvillo oil 6561 5.5 miles northwest of Marshall
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy G.D. McKay HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) H. Harper gas 13000 4 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Houston ...Interstate Explorations LLC. Trinity Walker/No. 1 FT. Trinidad Ottos Sand, Madisonville Sub Clarksville,Madisonville Woodbine, Wildcat J. Nevelle oil 14200 2.4 miles southwest of Lovelady
Nacogdoches ...Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Jude Gu/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) J.A. Chirino gas 14300 6.5 miles northwest of Chireno
Navarro ...Kilmarnock Oil Company Inc. Bush Brothers/No. 1 Powell J. Smith oil 3700 6 miles northeast of Corsicana
Panola ...Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Daniel TP ‘H’/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) S. Francis gas 11500 5.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola ...Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Daniel TP ‘H’/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sebastian Francis gas 11500 5.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola ...Slant Operating LLC. H.D. Browning Gas Unit No. 1/No. 4 Carthage (Travis Peak) M. Garrison oil or gas 10121 2.2 miles north of Fair Play
Panola ...Tanos Exploration II LLC. Ball 2 Unit/No. 12 Carthage (Rodessa) E. Morris gas 5880 8.4 miles southwest of Carthage
Smith ...Faulconer Energy LLC. Wright, David, et al./No. 4 Overton (Travis Peak) M.G. Henriquez oil or gas 11730 1.5 miles south of Arp
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Franklin ...Valence Operating Bullard/No. 1 Bullard 12,532 N/A 2 3/8 3.7 miles north of Winnsboro
Harrison ...Comstock Oil & Gas George DGH ‘H’/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,682 28628 N/A 2.9 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,997 23843 30/64 3.5 miles southwest of Waskoml
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,894 24185 30/64 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,969 23969 30/64 3.5 miles soutwest of Waskom
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. G.D. McKay HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,971 17508 28/64 3.5 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. G.D. McKay HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,102 20253 28/64 3.5 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. G.D. McKay HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,941 15340 28/64 3.75 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. G.D. McKay HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,083 21718 29/64 4 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sandy HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,089 23339 28/64 3.5 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sandy HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10,971 18904 28/64 3.5 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Houston ...ETX Energy LLC. Mosley/No. 2 Tantabogue Creek 10,000 N/A 2 7/8 1.2 miles north of Weldon
Panola ...Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hudson Go/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,327 21719 27/64 7.9 miles southeast of De Berry
Panola ...Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Hudson Go/9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,348 22573 27/64 8.4 miles southeast of De Berry
Rusk ...Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Markey No. 1/No. 7 Markey No. 1 10,950 N/A N/A 6.6 miles southeast of Henderson