DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson TSAR Energy LLC. MRD/1 Slocum Erwin, R. oil 685 4.5 miles northeast of Elkhart
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Kessler/1 Hidden Rock Hawkins, B. oil 11400 4.9 miles west of Linden
Cherokee Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation McGill-Murphy Overton Gee, E. oil or gas 12500 0.75 mile southwest of Troup
Gregg Buffco Production Inc. McKinley/2 Willow Springs Sanchez, D. gas 11124 1 mile northwest of Longview
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Panola Development Co./6 Carthage Gillaspy, G. oil or gas 10000 9 miles northeast of Carthage
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Davidson, A.M. gas 14000 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit C2/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mosley, J.H. gas 12500 8.7 miles east of Shelbyville
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Wertz-Breyer/1H Gilmer Esparcia, M.A. oil or gas 12000 9.75 miles southwest of Gilmer
Wood Strand Energy L.C. Carlisle/1 Deu Pree Fisher, W. oil 9900 7.9 miles northwest of Hawkins
COMPLETIONSCounty Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Beverly/1 Hidden Rock 11455 N/A N/A 4.2 miles southwest of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. CW/1 Hidden Rock 11447 N/A N/A 4.1 miles southwest of Linden
Gregg Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Meadows, Pugh Gas Unit/3 Willow Springs 10885 N/A N/A 3 miles north of Longview
Harrison RFE Operating LLC. Ralphie West-Taylor/2H Woodlawn 9672 1412 32/64 6.1 miles southeast of Jefferson
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Stroud HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11109 20250 29/64 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sanders A HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11042 24815 32/64 4.5 miles northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sanders A HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10923 21339 32/64 4.5 miles in northeast of Elysian Field
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Abney, C.M./A2 Waskom 9659 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Waskom
Henderson Atmos Pipeline-Texas Tri-Cities Gas Storage Unit/31BH Tri-Cities 7566 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southwest of Athens
Houston Parten Operating Inc. Fort Trinidad Dexter Unit/315 Fort Trinidad 8700 N/A N/A 7.46 miles northeast of Midway
Marion Rose City Resources LLC. Sharp/1H Whelan 7399 N/A N/A 5.8 miles northwest of Harleton
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC Michelle GU/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12820 4508 19/64 5 miles north of Chireno
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Werner-McLaughlin Unit/1 Bethany 6192 N/A N/A 8 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III Hull A-21 Unit/A37C Carthage 9615 1183 14/64 4.7 miles east of Carthage
Rusk Scout Energy Management LLC. Crim, L.D./22 Slocum, NW 3830 N/A N/A 2.9 southwest of Kilgore
Smith Valence Operating Company Anderson/2H Girlie Caldwell 9195 N/A N/A 2.4 miles south of Noonday
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Shivers, J.R. 12/11 Van 2950 N/A N/A 0.5 mile north of Van