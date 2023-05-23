DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Brachi-Saber A/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Holloway, C.; gas; 16500; 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Brachi-Saber B/6HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Holloway, C.; gas; 16500; 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Cass; Barrow-Shaver Resources Co.; McFarlane-Alford/1H; Hidden Rock; Chambers, J.L.; oil; 12000; 8.7 miles southwest of Linden
Panola; Exco Operating Company L.P.; Bowles GU/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); McGee, A.T.; gas; 13500; 8 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola; KJ Energy LLC.; Arthur Smith Gas Unit/2H; Brachfield, S.E.; Alred, S. Jr.; gas; 10171; 12.6 miles east of Henderson
Panola; TGNR East Texas LLC.; SC5N Caudle/3HH: Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, B.; gas; 11500; 4.5 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola; TGNR East Texas LLC.; SC5N Caudle/4HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Anderson, B.; gas; 11500; 4.5 miles southeast of Carthage
Wood; Pangea's Edge Operating Co. LLC.; Jelly/1H; Wildcat; Sims, C.H.; oil or gas; 10000; 1 mile northeast of Hainesville
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Rockies Gas Unit/3HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 16202; N/A; N/A; 3.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Mabel Carpenter et al. GU/4; Personville; 11480; 97; 48/64; 5.5 miles southeast of Thornton
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Browder Gas Unit/7; Personville; 11350; N/A; N/A; 3 miles southeast of Box Church
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Maggie B. Brown/5; Personville; 10950; 2431; 16/64; 5.6 miles southeast of Groesbeck
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Silver Hammer-Patzakis/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13414; N/A; N/A; 3 miles northwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Silver Hammer-Patzakis/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13023; N/A; N/A; 3 miles northwest of Chireno
Panola; Glassell Producing Company Inc.; Panola Development Company/5; Carthage; 9850; N/A; N/A; 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Sponte Operating Inc.; Blue-Tatum/7HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11690; 20502; 38; 1.6 miles east of Tatum
Panola; Blue Dome Operating LLC.; Tiller Birdwell/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11048; 20899; 30/64; 6.5 miles south of Waskom
Panola; Blue Dome Operating LLC.; Tiller Shelby/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11129; 20533; 30/64; 6.5 miles south of Waskom
Panola; Blue Dome Operating LLC.; Tiller East/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11080; 13157; 28/64; 6.5 miles south of Waskom
Rusk; TGNR East Texas LLC.; Sheppard, B. Gas Unit 2/8TP; Carthage; 10500; N/A; N/A; 22.1 miles northeast of Henderson
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Baret Oglesbee/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13737; 19590; 19; 3 miles west of San Augustine