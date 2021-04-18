DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Gregg ...Dallas Production McClendon-Combest ‘D’/5 Willow Springs (Travis Peak) Alexander, M. oil or gas 10,400 7 miles NW Longview
Harrison ...New Century Exploration Duke/2H Woodlawn (Cotton Valley) Cavillo, F. gas 10,000, 4.7 miles NW Marshall
Harrison ...New Century Exploration Arch Nesbitt/1H Whelan (Pettit) Cavillo, F. oil 7,250 5.5 miles NW Marshall
Harrison ...Rockcliff Energy Operating Lone Pine SWD/1 Bethany (Pettit) Mitchell, B. injection 6,100 3.7 miles NW Elysian Fields
Panola ...Sabine Oil and Gas Toldeo Bend (AW)/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Alstone, T.M. gas 12,100 3.3 miles SE Elysian Fields
Panola ...Sabine Oil and Gas Toledo Bend (AW)/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Allston, Thomas M. gas 12,100 3.3 miles SE Elysian Fields
Panola ...KJ Energy Church-Claud Holder/2H Brachfield S.E. (Cotton Valley) Lindsey, C. gas 9,800 12.6 miles southwest Carthage
Shelby ...Aethon Energy Operating Speights BL/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Arnold, S.E. gas 13,000 6.6 NE San Augustine
Smith ...Breitburn Operating Swann M.C./8 Overton (Travis Peak) Gee, E. oil or gas 11,950 1.6 miles E. Trap
Smith ...Breitburn Operating Swann M.C./12 Overton (Travis Peak) Gee, E. oil or gas 11,975 1.3 miles east Troup
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Choke Size Flow Rate (24 Hrs.) Location
Anderson ...LaRoca Energy Thompson/No. 1 Wildcat 699 n/a 2 2.5 miles NW slocum
Cass ...Rose City Resource Mirage/No. 1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) 11,893 N/A Oil 37 Gas 5 1.6 miles N. Avinger
Cherokee ...Petralis Energy Resources Opal/No. 1 Ricappy (Pettit) 9,912 N/A N/A 3 miles W Jacksonville
Gregg ...Sabine Oil and Gas McWhorter/No. 1 Willow Springs (Travis Peak) 10,705 N/A N/A In Longview
Gregg ...Buffco Production Bivins Heirs/No. Willow Springs (Pettit) 11,001 N/A Oil 12 Gas 206 1.6 miles SE Longview
Leon ...XTO Energy Gail King/No. 70H Bear Grass (Cotton Valley Cons) 13,040 2 4952 6.5 miles NW Jewett
Limestone ...Stroud Petroleum Oakes, C.W. Estate/No. 3 Personville, N. (CV Consolidated) 11,400 1.25 466 1.75 miles NW Personville
Panola ...Chevron U.S.A. Mangham R.S.A/No. 1 Carthage (Travis Peak 6400) 9,999 N/A N/A 8.5 Miles S. Beckville
Panola ...Sheridan Production Co. III Beckworth/No. Carthage (Travis Peak) 9,765 Oil 97 Gas 432 13 8.6 miles NE Carthage
Panola ...Sabine Oil and Gas Hudson GO/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,327 2.625 21,719 7.9 miles SE DeBerry
Panola ...Sabine Oil and Gas Hudson GO/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11,303 2.625 16,582 8.4 miles SE DeBerry
Panola ...Sabine Oil and Gas Hudson GO/9H Carthage (Haynesille Shale) 11,348 2.625 22573 8.4 miles SE DeBerry
Robertson ...XTO Energy Martin Gas Unit/Well No. 8 Bald Prairie (Travis Peak) 12,877 N/A N/A 12.2 miles NE Franklin
Rusk ...Sabine Oil and Gas Markey No. 1/Well No. 7 Oak Hill (Pettit) 10,950 N/A Oil 11.69 Gas 13; 6.6 miles SE Henderson
Rusk ...Mustang Drilling Wilder SWD/Well No. 1 Overton, E. (Woodbine) 10950 N/A Oil 11.69 Gas 13 6.6 miles SE Henderson
San Augustine ...XTO Energy Penguin DU/H1 Carthage(Haynesville Shale) 13,397 N/A N/A 11 miles SW San Augustine
San Augustin ...Aethon Energy Operating Von Goetz, Katherine/3 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13605 N/A N/A 5.49 miles NW San Augustine