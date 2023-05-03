DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. A-Brachi-Saber/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, C. gas 16500 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. B-Brachi-Saber/6HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Holloway, C. gas 16500 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Houston Rusk Energy Operating LLC. Mollie Shaw/31 Trinity Ellis, C.M. oil or gas 3000 5 miles east of Weldon
Houston Rusk Energy Operating LLC. Mollie Shaw/37 Trinity Ellis, C.M. oil or gas 3000 5 miles east of Weldon
Houston Rusk Energy Operating LLC. Trinity State Bank/15 Trinity Ellis, C.M. oil or gas 3000 5 miles east of Weldon
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Miles-Davis/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) White, J.L. gas 12000 7.9 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley South HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A. gas 13000 16 miles east of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley South HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A. gas 13000 16 miles east of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley South HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A. gas 13000 16 miles east of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bagley South HV Unit D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, A. gas 13000 16 miles east of Carthage
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Smith A/2H Brachfield, S.E. Alred, S. Jr. gas 10124 12.6 miles east of Henderson
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Smith A/1 Brachfield, S.E. Alred, S. Jr. gas 10124 12.6 miles east of Henderson
Robertson Wildfire Energy Operating LLC. Pronghorn A HCX2/2H Giddings Smith, J. oil or gas 9000 2 miles southeast of Mumford
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Mississippi Gas Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) I&GN RR CO. gas 16000 1.5 miles northwest of Broaddus
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Mississippi Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) I&GN RR CO. gas 16000 1.5 miles northwest of Broaddus
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP USA Cothrom Unit 03/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tucker, J.B. gas 15000 5 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. RT Lightning/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, A. gas 12600 3.8 miles south of Huxley
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Stetson Petroleum Corp. Shelton, W.L./2 Linden, East 10658 N/A N/A 6.4 miles southeast of Linden
Cass Stetson Petroleum Corp. Shelton, W.L./1 Linden, East 10656 N/A N/A 3 miles northwest of Kildare
Cherokee Valence Operating Company Chiles/6H Overton 12436 N/A N/A 2.1 miles southwest of Troup
Harrison TEX-OK Energy LTD. Newton, Harris D./5 Trace 3950 N/A N/A 5 miles northwest of Harleton
Harrison Tanos Exploration LLC. Jenkins East-Doyh-Mekh/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11417 N/A N/A 9 miles south of Marshall
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Hall Unit/10 Carthage 9706 N/A N/A 3.6 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Jernigan, Mattie/16 Carthage 9860 280 10/64 9.7 miles northeast of Carthage
Rusk Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Valbasa/1 Minden 8474 144 64 0.5 mile west of Price
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Marco Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13522 N/A N/A 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Skyhawks/H2 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14387 N/A N/A 11.7 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sacagawea-Meir-Lasalle Alloc/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13058 N/A N/A 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Marco Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13180 N/A N/A 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit A/10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12010 15024 36 8.7 miles west of Shelbyville
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Mean Green DU/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12040 N/A N/A 13.3 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Smith Valence Operating Company SMU/1H Girlie Caldwell 9019 N/A N/A 2.2 miles southwest of Noonday
Upshur XTO Energy Inc. Gladewater GU 11/2 Gladewater 11900 N/A N/A within Gladewater
Wood XTO Energy Inc. Hawkins Field Unit/9320 Hawkins 5025 N/A N/A 1 mile northwest of Hawkins