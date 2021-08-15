DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Gregg ...Buffco Production Inc. McKinley Gas Unit/3 Willow Springs (Travis Peak) Sanchez, D. oil or gas 10800 within Longview
Houston ...Big Creek Operating Company Avery/1 Navarro Crossing (Woodbine) Thompson, J.G. oil 6500 13 miles west of Grapeland
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gray, R. gas 13000 9 miles north of DeBerry
Panola ...Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Gray, R. gas 13000 9 miles north of DeBerry
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cherokee Merit Energy Company Shelton/7 Black Bayou (Glen Rose) 12057 462 24/64 2.1 miles northeast of Wells
Franklin Valence Operating Company Moncrief-Westland Unit/203 W.A. Moncrief (Smackover) 12377 N/A N/A 3 miles north of Winnsboro
Henderson Maximus Operating LTD. Wilson, Janet et al./1 Tom Burchard (Paluxy) 8186 N/A N/A 3.3 miles northeast of Chandler
Smith Maximus Operating LTD. Anderson Charitable Trust/1 Crow (Paluxy, Lower) 7659 N/A N/A 7.5 miles northeast of Lindale
Wood Valence Operating Company Foster, Mary Lou/1 Como (Rodessa Hill, LO.) 8800 N/A N/A 3.7 miles northwest of Rock Hill