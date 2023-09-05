DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Leon; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Neyland MMM/1H; Bald Prairie; Boulware, J.; gas; 18000; 2.8 miles northeast of Marquez
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Furrh-Cooper HV Unit A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Cheairs, J.; gas; 13000; 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Robertson; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Vivian/1HB; Bald Prairie; Hill, A.; gas; 16050; 2 miles northwest of Ridge
Robertson; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Vivian/2HB; Bald Prairie; Hill, A.; gas; 16050; 2 miles northwest of Ridge
Rusk; Valence Operating Company; White-Heirs/1H; Oak Hill; Thorn, F.; gas; 10900; 2.8 miles southeast of Lakeport
Upshur; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; Landers Unit/3; Gilmer; Wilson, J.W.; oil or gas; 12000; 5.9 miles north of Big Sandy
Upshur; TTK Energy LLC.; Voss/3; Glenwood; Witcher, C.; oil; 4000; 4.9 miles southwest of Diana
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Velo-ACLCO Hay Alloc/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 15751; N/A; N/A; 6.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Velo-ACLCO Hay Alloc/4HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 15341; N/A; N/A; 6.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Owen RHB/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11100; 20465; 34; 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Leon; AMX Energy Inc.; Reed/1; Hilltop Resort; 17148; N/A; N/A; 2.6 miles southeast of Robbins
Rusk; Craton Operating LLC.; Shelton Gas Unit/1; Oak Hill; 7400; 561; 16/64; 3 miles southwest of Chalk Hill
Shelby; MES Center LLC.; District SWD/4; Joaquin, West; 9000; N/A; N/A; 2.67 miles northwest of Center
Van Zandt; Basa Resources Inc.; York, Ella 102/1; Van; 3009; N/A; N/A; 1.3 miles northeast of Van