DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Gregg Dorfman Production Company Sklar-Hayes/1 Willow Springs Skillern, I.C. oil 10200 1.6 miles northwest of Longview
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Herrin GA ‘H’/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wallace, L. gas 13000 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Herrin AR ‘H’/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wallace, L. gas 13000 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Rockcliff Engery Operating LLC. Speights HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wilson, T.D. gas 13000 3 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Speights HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wilson, T.D. gas 13000 3 miles southwest of Waskom
Smith Valence Operating Company Shubert/1H Girlie Caldwell Quevedo, T. oil 9400 2.2 miles southwest of Noonday
Wood Valence Operating Company Schlachter, D.A./1 Como Walker, J. service well 8386 3.9 miles northeast of Yantis
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Camp Basa Resources Inc. Florence, J.B./2 Pittsburg 3838 N/A N/A 2 miles south of Leesburg
Gregg Buffco Production Inc. Bivins Heirs/1 Willow Springs 11001 N/A N/A 1.6 miles southeast of Longview
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Allen, David/6 Minden (Cotton Valley Cons.) 10750 248 15/64 5.9 miles southeast of Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Allen, David/6 Oak Hill (Pettit) 10750 N/A N/A 5.9 miles southeast of Henderson
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Bracken, J.A./4C Van 2983 N/A N/A 0.25 mile north of Van