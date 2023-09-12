DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass; Rose City Resources; Stardust/1; Hidden Rock; Peters, J.; oil; 13000; 4 miles northwest of Avinger
Cass; Rose City Resources; Sundance/1; Hidden Rock: Peters, J.; oil; 13000; 3.9 miles northwest of Avinger
Harrison; RFE Operating LLC.; Molhousen SWD/2; Bethany; J.M. Dor; injection well; 8780; 5 miles east of Hallsville
Nacogdoches; Sonerra Resources Corporation; Moon Pie/53; Nacogdoches; Mora, J.M.; oil; 650; 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Furrh-Cooper HV Unit D/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Cheairs, J.; gas; 13000; 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola; Select Energy Services LLC.; Bethany SWD/2; Bethany; Anderson, B.W.; injection well; 8292; 1.5 miles east of Panola
San Augustine; Pine Wave Energy Partners LLC.; Williams Chumley WSO/1HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Churmley, J.; gas; 13255; 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Rockies Gas Unit/3HB;Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 16202; 28606; 19/64; 3.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; Harris/1; Hidden Rock; 11380; N/A; N/A; 4.3 miles southwest of Linden
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; Holder/1; Hidden Rock; 11425; N/A; N/A; 3.7 miles southwest of Linden
Cherokee; Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation; McGill-Murphy/1H; Overton; 12242; N/A; N/A; 0.75 miles southwest of Troup
Dallas; GHA Barnett LLC.; Quarter Horse/18H; Newark, East; 9000; N/A; N/A; within Grand Prairie
Dallas; GHA Barnett LLC.; Quarter Horse/19H; Newark, East; 9000; N/A; N/A; within Grand Prairie
Dallas; GHA Barnett LLC.; Quarter Horse/17H; Newark, East; 9000; N/A; N/A; within Grand Prairie
Dallas; GHA Barnett LLC.; Appaloosa/11H; Newark, East; 8902; N/A; N/A; within Grand Prairie
Harrison; Brookston Energy Inc.; Currie/5; Waskom; 9800; 3281; 12; 3.3 miles north of Waskom
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Thanos Bosh HB/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11299; 21364; 34; 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Browder Gas Unit/7; Personville, N.; 11350; N/A; N/A; 3 miles southeast of Box Church
Panola; Sheridan Production Co. LLC.; Dennard Unit/8; Carthage; 7300; 240; 18/64; 3 miles east of Carthage
Robertson; BBL Operating Company LLC.; Long Tall Sally B/3H; Giddings; 6497; N/A; N/A; 6.1 miles southeast of Hearne
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sacagawea-Meir-Lasalle/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13409; 22205.8; 19; 4 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; XTO Energy Inc.; BSI Skyhawks DU/B3; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 14113; 34258; 0/64; 11.6 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Clark-Armstrong B/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 1544.71; N/A; N/A; 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
Shelby; Brookston Energy Inc.; Hunt/1; Joaquin; 8700; N/A; N/A; within Joaquin
Shelby; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; RT Lightning/1HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11619; N/A; N/A; 3.8 miles south of Huxley