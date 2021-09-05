DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Guthrie/1 Overton (Travis Peak) Procela, J.M. oil or gas 12200 3.3 miles northeast of Troup
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Basa Resources Inc. Vickery, J.R./36011 Slocum 572 N/A N/A 1 mile west of Slocum
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Michelle GU/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13179 13019 19/64 5 miles north of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Michelle GU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13192 13995 22/64 5 miles north of Chireno
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Reed Estate Unit/7 Carthage (Travis Peak) 10226 635 24/66 1.8 miles northwest of Clayton
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. KVG-Knox Alloc/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13243 13869 18/64 6.1 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Common Disposal LLC. Hudspeth SWD/15 Coney (Rodessa) 7000 N/A N/A 9 miles west of Center
Wood Valence Operating Company Bass/1H Como (Rodessa Hill) 7967 N/A N/A 3.8 miles northeast of Yantis