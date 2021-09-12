DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Fant/1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) Wellborn, K. oil 11400 5 miles south of Linden
Harrison RFE Operating LLC. Ralphie West-Taylor/2H Woodlawn (Cotton Valley) McNutt, H. oil or gas 9671 6.1 miles southeast of Jefferson
Houston Petro-Chem Operating Company Inc. Black Stone Minerals/1 Wildcat Foreman, B.A. oil or gas 6500 4.5 miles southwest of Grapeland
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Jackson-Furrh HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cheairs, J. gas 13000 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Jackson-Furrh HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cheairs, J. gas 13000 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Jackson-Furrh HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cheairs, J. gas 13000 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Alexander-McLaurin HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Alexander-McLaurin HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 4.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Cassity Gas Unit/2H Brachfield, S.E. Willis, S. gas 10125 13.7 miles west of Carthage
Panola Sponte Operating Inc. Blue-Tatum/8HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Reel, J. gas 11700 1.6 miles east of Tatum
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Cassity Gas Unit/3H Brachfield, S.E. Willis, S. gas 10125 13.7 miles west of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Woolworth HV A/1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Laramore, J. gas 12000 9 miles north of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Woolworth HV B/2HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Laramore, J. gas 12000 9 miles north of Carthage
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating BSI Hokies DU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sowell, J.J. gas 15000 12.1 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating BSI Hokies DU/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Sowell, J.J. gas 14600 12.1 miles southwest of San Augustine
Upshur Breitburn Operating L.P. Ramey, T.C. Gas Unit/2 Glenwood (Travis Peak) King, W. oil 11160 6 miles northeast of Gladewater
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson Scout Energy Management LLC. Delaney “A”/291 Camp Hill 588 N/A N/A 4.6 miles northwest of Slocum
Anderson Scout Energy Management LLC. Delaney “A”/11 Camp Hill 574 N/A N/A 4.6 miles northwest of Slocum
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Thor Blewett-Burk/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9711 7468 20 2.4 miles southwest of Clayton
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Guill-Furrh HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11057 17452 30 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Vera Davis/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9612 N/A N/A 2.5 miles southwest of Clayton
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Mauritzen-Vera Davis-Beckham/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9619 N/A N/A 3.5 miles southwest of Clayton
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC Adams-Gulley HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11089 29556 30 6 miles southeast of DeBerry
Panola XTO Energy Inc Brown, J.C. “B”/1L Carthage (Travis Peak Brown) 6425 7 64 2.5 miles south of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sparks HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11169 19890 30 1.5 miles northwest of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sparks HV Unit H/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11053 17444 30 1.5 miles northwest of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Sparks HV Unit I/9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10956 19349 32 1.5 miles northwest of DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Fender, H.R./2 Carthage (Travis Peak) 8556 N/A N/A 5 miles southwest of Charthage
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation White, Galan SWD/2 Henderson, E. (Cotton Valley) 10802 N/A N/A 5.8 miles northwest of Henderson
Smith BRG Lone Star LTD Rudman, I/1D Chapel Hill (Travis Peak) 10980 244 28/64 10 miles east of Tyler
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. York, W.A. 13/18 Van 3078 N/A N/A 1 mile north of Van
Wood Valence Operating Company McDowell, Paul/1 Yantis (Heard Zone) 8180 N/A N/A 3.05 miles northeast of Yantis
Wood Valence Operating Company Schlachter, D.A./1 Como (Rodessa Hill, LO.) 13550 N/A N/A 3.9 miles northeast of Yantis