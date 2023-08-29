DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; Rosemary/1; Hidden Rock; Davis, J.; oil; 12000; 1.5 miles southwest of Linden
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Mayo Griffin HV Unit A/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Harper, H.; gas; 13000; 3.75 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Mayo Griffin HV Unit B/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Harper, H.; gas; 13000; 3.75 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Mayo Griffin HV Unit C/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Harper, H.; gas; 13000; 3.75 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Mayo Griffin HV Unit D/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Harper, H.; gas; 13000; 3.75 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Harrison; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Mayo Griffin HV Unit E/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Harper, H.; gas; 13000; 3.75 miles northwest of Elysian Field
Harrison: Brookston Energy Inc.; Downer/1; Waskom; J. Nations; oil or gas; 9715; 2.75 miles west of Jonesville
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Furrh-Cooper HV Unit E/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Cheairs, J.; gas; 13000; 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Panola; Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC.; Furrh-Cooper HV Unit F/6H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Cheairs, J.; gas; 13000; 2.5 miles southeast of Elysian Field
Rusk; TGNR East Texas LLC.; Beck, Fred Gas Unit/2PT; Oak Hill; George, S.C.; oil or gas; 11200; 10.1 miles northwest of Henderson
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Anderson; Energy Transfer Company; Energy Transfer Fuel/3; Bethel Dome; 5033; N/A; N/A; 18 miles northwest of Palestine
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Velo-Aclco Hay Alloc/2HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 15365; N/A; N/A; 6.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Saber Gas Unit/3HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 15793; N/A; N/A; 7 miles north of Huntington
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; Rosemary/1; Hidden Rock; 11817; N/A; N/A; 1.5 miles southwest of Linden
Cherokee; Buffco Production Inc.; Haddox, Cecil F./1; Good Springs; 8500; N/A; N/A; 9 miles southeast of Troup
Gregg; Bowles Energy Inc.; Jones, Beulah A/2; East Texas; 3660; N/A; N/A; 1 mile north of White Oak
Harrison; Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC.; Bookout A Alloc/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11009; N/A; N/A; 3 miles northeast of Waskom
Harrison; Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC.; Bookout B Alloc/3H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10934; N/A; N/A; 3 miles northeast of Waskom
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Callison SH B/2H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 11000; 16861; 32; 10.8 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison; Comstock Oil & Gas LLC.; Callison SMH/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10997; 17506; 32; 10.8 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison; Sheridan Production Co. III LLC.; Bryson A Unit/7; Waskom; 9590; 132; 18/64; 2.6 miles southwest of Waskom
Houston; Big Creek Operating Company LLC.; Pouncy/1; Navarro Crossing; 6390; N/A; N/A; 13 miles southwest of Grapeland
Leon; Contrast Energy LLC.; Fossil Wildman/1; Hilltop Resort; 6188; N/A; N/A; 7 miles northwest of Normange
Limestone; Crescent Pass Energy LLC.; Little, W.P./5; Personville; 11222; 339; 48/64; 6.9 miles east of Groesbeck
Nacogdoches; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Scoggins Attoyac River/1H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13345; N/A; N/A; 2.7 miles northeast of Chireno
Panola; Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC.; Lewis Miles Bell Roberson/5H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 10542; 11917; 22/64; 2.55 miles southwest of DeBerry
Robertson; Wildfire Energy Operating LLC.; Youngblood A Allocation Well/3H; Aguila Vado; 7462; N/A; N/A; 12.8 miles southeast of Franklin
Robertson; LRR Pecos Valley LLC.; Ellie Grace/1HA; Giddings; 5336; N/A; N/A; 16.5 miles southwest of Franklin
Rusk; TGNR East Texas LLC.; Beck, Fred Gas Unit/2TP; Oak Hill; 10950; N/A; N/A; 10.1 miles northwest of Henderson
San Augustine; Brahma Services LLC.; Von Goetz, Katherine/3; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13605; N/A; N/A; 5.49 northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Marco Gas Unit/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13493; 12054; 20; 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Marco Gas Unit/5HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 13150; 20646.6; 20; 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
Smith; Texas Eastman Div. Eastman ChemCo.; Texas Eastman Div/108; Tyler, East; 3325; N/A; N/A; 4 miles northeast of Tyler
Smith; Valence Operating Company; Hitts Lake Unit/902; Hitts Lake; 9480; N/A; N/A; 6.9 miles north of Tyler
Van Zandt; Morton Salt Inc.; Morton Salt/4; Grand Saline; 2295; N/A; N/A; 1 mile east of Grand Saline
Wood; XTO Energy Inc.; Hawkins Field Unit/4122I; Hawkins; 4678; N/A; N/A; 1.9 miles northeast of Hawkins