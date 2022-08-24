DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Anderson McGowan Working Partners Inc. Edens, J.N./23 Cayuga Snider, W. oil or gas 4200 2.5 miles southwest of Cayuga
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rockies Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Odell, S. gas 17000 3.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Rockies Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Odell, S. gas 17000 3.5 miles northeast of Huntington
Kaufman Walker Operating Company Davis/1 Wildcat Kyser, J. oil or gas 3900 4.9 miles southeast of Kaufman
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clous Gas Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Flores, HRS J. gas 14100 2 miles south of Martinsville
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Taylor South/2H Brachfield, S.E. Flores, P. gas 10130 12.2 miles southwest of Carthage
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Marco Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14000 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Marco Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 13500 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Marco Gas Unit/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14000 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Marco Gas Unit/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 13500 3 miles northeast of San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit T1/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lindsey, C. gas 12500 3.9 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit T2/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lindsey, C. gas 12500 4.3 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit T4/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Lindsey, C. gas 12500 4.3 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Smith Maximus Operating LTD. Anderson Charitable Trust/2 Crow Garcia, J.M. oil 7800 7.5 miles northeast of Lindale