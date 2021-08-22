DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Paris/1 Hidden Rock (Cotton Valley Lime) King, W. oil 12300 3.5 miles southeast of Lone Star
Cherokee Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation McGill-Waldrop/1H Overton (Cotton Valley Sand) Gee, E. oil or gas 13000 0.75 mile southwest of Troup
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Herrin Abney/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Wallace, L. gas 13000 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Merit Energy Company Owens, T.B. Gas Unit/7 Woodlawn (Travis Peak) Craine, J.B. gas 10090 4.1 miles east of Woodlawn
Houston Burk Royalty Co. LTD. Dogecoin/1 Ft. Trinidad, S. (Ottos Sand) Blunt, J.S. oil 9100 7.4 miles southwest of Lovelady
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Freestone Falcon Resources Inc. Johnson, J.L./2 Long Lake 5318 N/A N/A 4 miles northeast of Oakwood
Gregg XTO Energy Inc. Pine Tree ISD/4 Willow Springs (Travis Peak) 9176 11 0/64 5 miles southwest of Longview
Gregg Buffco Production Inc. McGrede/2 Willow Springs (Travis Peak) 10800 3 24/64 6.7 miles northwest of Longview
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Smythe Gas Unit/2 Pokey (Rodessa B) 12000 1 64 6 miles east of Thorton
Smith BRG Lone Star LTD. Gilliam/2 Chapel Hill (Travis Peak) 8533 3 64/64 5 miles in northeast Chapel Hill
Smith BRG Lone Star LTD. Bradley, S.H./3 Chapel Hill (Travis Peak) 8600 36 64/64 10 miles east of Tyler
Wood GTG Operating LLC. Coke (Paluxy) Unit/1606 Coke 6600 N/A N/A 10 miles north of Quitman
Wood Strand Energy L.C. Daniel/1 Deu Pree (Woodbine) 6088 N/A N/A 8.8 miles northwest of Hawkins