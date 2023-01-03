DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Saber Gas Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Finch, J.H. gas 16500 7 miles north of Huntington
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Saber Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Finch, J.H. gas 16500 7 miles north of Huntington
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Nellie/1 Hidden Rock Jurnigan, C. oil 11300 4.3 miles southeast of Linden
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. DLS Quarter Horse/10H Newark, East Bough, J.R. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. DLS Quarter Horse B/11H Newark, East Bough, J.R. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. DLS Quarter Horse C/12H Newark, East Bough, J.R. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. DLS Quarter Horse D/13H Newark, East Bough, J.R. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. DLS Quarter Horse E/14H Newark, East Bough, J.R. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. DLS Quarter Horse F/15H Newark, East Bough, J.R. oil or gas 9000 within Grand Prairie
Nacogdoches Exco Operating Company LP. Walker SU H-C Alloc/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Walker, J. gas 13500 4.6 miles southwest of Chireno
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Crenshaw Unit/7 Bethany Mitchusson, E.F. gas 9700 2.9 miles east of DeBerry
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Parker No. 1 HV A/20HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) McFadden, W. gas 12000 7 miles north of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Parker No. 1 HV B/21HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) McFadden, W. gas 12000 7 miles north of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Parker No. 1 HV D/23HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) McFadden, W. gas 12000 7 miles north of Carthage
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Langhorne Ashmore A/1H Henderson, E. Pena, M.V. gas 12500 7 miles southwest of Henderson
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Langhorne Goldsberry A/1H Henderson, E. Pena, M.V. gas 12500 7 miles southwest of Henderson
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit 01/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tucker, J.B. gas 15000 5 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit 02/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tucker, J.B. gas 15000 5 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit 03/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tucker, J.B. gas 15000 5 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit B/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Weeks, W. gas 11500 8.1 miles east of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit 04/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tucker, J.B. gas 15000 5 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit A12/12H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Latham, S. gas 12500 8.7 miles west of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit A14/14H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Latham, S. gas 12500 8.7 miles west of Shelbyville
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Titan Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 15866 24006 18 10 miles northeast of Lufkin
Cherokee Jamex Inc. Myers Gas Unit/1H Overton 12446 406 24 4.9 miles southwest of Troup
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa Cobra Unit/14H Newark, East 8797 4690 N/A within Grand Prairie
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Appaloosa/1H Newark, East 8879 4584 N/A within Grand Prairie
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Furrh HFG/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11105 N/A N/A 14.7 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Furrh MFG A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11100 N/A N/A 14.7 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Furrh MFG B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11276 N/A N/A 14.7 miles southeast of Marshall
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Dunaway Gas Unit/10 Carthage 9750 691 14/64 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Haygood, Lois/3 Carthage 9600 14 64/64 3.5 miles southwest of Carthage
Shelby Hibbard Energy LP. Griffin, Robert/6 Stockman 12040 1200 24/64 0.6 mile southwest of Stockman
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit C3/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11516 N/A N/A 8.7 miles east of Shelbyville