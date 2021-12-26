DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Walker/1 Hidden Rock Kimbrough, R.J. oil 11000 5.9 miles southeast of Linden
Cherokee Merit Energy Company Hill, J.C./4 Black Bayou Durst, J. gas 12260 3.8 miles northeast of Wells
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. McLofflin Gas Unit/12 Waskom (Hammond Sand) Holloway, S. oil or gas 7700 3 miles west of Waskom
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Moon Pie/48 Nacogdoches Mora, J.M. oil 650 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Bill Powers A/3 Carthage (Travis Peak) Romero, M.A. oil or gas 12000 2.5 miles north of Clayton
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Dunaway Gas Unit/17 Carthage (Travis Peak) Gillaspy, G. gas 9825 9 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Petroquest Energy LLC. Pace CV Unit/2H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Lee, A.V. oil or gas 10000 17.2 miles southeast of Carthage
Robertson IronRoc Energy Rowlf/1H Giddings Nixon, G.A. oil 7000 3.2 miles west of Hearne
Robertson IronRoc Energy Rowlf/2H Giddings Nixon, G.A. oil 7000 3.2 miles west of Hearne
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Mavericks-Broncos/1B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) HT&B RR Co. gas 21500 7.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Gregg Titan Rock E&P LLC. Griffin Ranch OU A/1U Peatown 7266 3 .375 5 miles east of Kilgore
Gregg Titan Rock E&P LLC. Griffin Ranch OU A/1U Peatown 7266 N/A N/A 5 miles east of Kilgore
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. J.K. Abney HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10903 18340 32/64 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Moseley HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10901 13570 32/64 4.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison XTO Energy Inc. Edmonson, Lee/5 Whelan (Travis Peak) 8975 13 64/64 3 miles northwest of Harleton
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Scott, T.P./11 Waskom (Cotton Valley) 9530 N/A N/A 1 mile west of Waskom
Harrison Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Williams, Ireland Gas Unit/5 Waskom (Hammond Sand) 9750 N/A N/A 6.2 miles southwest of Waskom
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Vera Davis-Brannon/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9667 7160 18 3.1 miles southwest of Clayton
Van Zandt Tactical Operating Company LLC. Northeast Edgewood Unit/8 Edgewood, NE 13000 N/A 1.500 6 miles northwest of Edgewood
Van Zandt Tactical Operating Company LLC. Northeast Edgewood Unit/2 Edgewood, NE 13000 N/A 1.500 6 miles northwest of Edgewood
Van Zandt SND Energy Company Inc. Coker A/9 Van 2800 N/A N/A 3.2 miles north of Van