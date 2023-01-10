DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Bryant Rains KBG C/3H Carthage (Haynesvlle Shale) Cellum, J. gas 13000 8.6 miles southeast of Marshall
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Barbo-Sgt. Pepper/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 15300 2.5 miles northwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Barbo-Sgt. Pepper/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14950 2.5 miles northwest of Chireno
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Taylor Sealey Gas Unit/6H Brachfield, S.E. Flores, P. gas 10130 12.2 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. Roberts Unit/9 Carthage Potts, A. oil or gas 9700 5.47 miles north of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Parker No. 1 HV C/22HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) McFadden, W. gas 12000 7 miles north of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Roberts HV Unit E/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) White, S. gas 13000 4 miles north of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Roberts HV Unit F/6H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) White, S. gas 13000 4 miles north of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Roberts HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) White, S. gas 13000 4 miles north of Carthage
Wood Fair Oil LTD. Bagby heirs/1 Merigale-Paul James McFarland oil 7800 3.2 miles northeast of Quitman
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Mayfield-Harris/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11201 14349 26/64 10 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Herrin Gulley AR H/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11130 N/A N/A 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Herrin GA H/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10943 N/A N/A 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Herrin Abney H/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11093 N/A N/A 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Valence Operating Company Martin heirs/4 Ware 11904 N/A N/A 4 miles southeast of Marshall
Nacogdoches Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Crane et al./3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14495 32833 32 3 miles southwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Crane et al./4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14141 40185 32 3 miles southwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Crane et al./5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 14457 36135 32 3 miles southwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Midnight Sun/1 Kendrick 8320 N/A N/A 4 miles east of Nacogdoches
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Cameron Unit 2/4R Briggs 9830 N/A N/A 7 miles north of Carthage
Robertson Northfield Enterprises Inc. SVR B/297 Aguila Vado 7250 N/A N/A 1 mile north of Benchley
Robertson Chesapeake Operating LLC. Broughton-McAfee Unit/1 Giddings 6129 N/A N/A 2.21 miles northeast of Franklin
Rusk Craton Operating LLC. Shelton Gas Unit/1 Oak Hill 7400 N/A N/A 3 miles southwest of Chalk Hill
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Red Raiders DU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11700 N/A N/A 10 miles southwest of Center
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. Doyle Boles Federal/14H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12058 N/A N/A 8.7 miles west of Shelbyville