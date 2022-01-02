DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cherokee Merit Energy Company Shelton/5 Black Bayou John Durst gas 12268 2.1 miles northeast of Wells
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Taylor heirs/1 J.G.S (Rodessa) Purviance Williams service well 10074 7.7 miles southwest of Beckville
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Taylor/1H Carthage (Cotton Valley) Williams, P. oil or gas 10000 0.8 mile northwest of Fairplay
Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. CGU 16/3TP Carthage (Travis Peak) Miller, W. oil or gas 9685 4.6 miles northwest of Carthage
Robertson Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Koda/1H Bald Prairie Cox, W.R. gas 18000 11.8 miles southwest of Marquez
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Red Raiders DU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Nicholsen, Mrs. E. gas 20500 10 miles southwest of Center
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. Doyle Boles Federal/14H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Latham, S. gas 12500 8.7 miles west of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. Doyle Boles Federal/12H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Latham, S. gas 12500 8.7 miles west of Shelbyville
Wood Strand Energy L.C. Matthews-Ray/2 Wildcat Houston, S. oil or gas 9900 8.4 miles northeast of Lindale
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cherokee Breitburn Operating L.P. McElroy A/4 Overton (Travis Peak) 11976 N/A N/A 1.5 miles southeast of Troup
Freestone TGNR Gulf Coast LLC. Aultman Gas Unit/9 Nan-Su-Gail (CV Consolidated) 12433 N/A N/A 6.7 miles northeast of Fairfield
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III LLC. McRae, Blanche/10 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9655 162 16/64 8 miles south of Carthage
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. McElroy/9 Overton (Travis Peak) 11935 N/A N/A 1.3 miles east of Troup
Van Zandt James, Inc. Davis/1 Edgewood (Cotton Valley) 11777 N/A N/A 1.1 miles southeast of Edgewood