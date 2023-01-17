DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass; Barrow-Shaver Resources Co.; Ayers-Keasler/1H; Hidden Rock; Callison, J.H.; oil; 11660; 4.76 miles north of Avinger
Cass; Rose City Resources LLC.; Kasling/1; Hidden Rock; Bird, J.; oil; 12200; 1.5 miles southeast of Lone Star
Henderson; Highmark Energy Operating LLC.; C.P. Dickerson/2; Fairway; Roberts, T.B.R.; oil; 10160; 3 miles north of Poynor
Limestone; New Horizon Global Inc.; Tippie Boyd/2; Wildcat; Hanks, W.W.; oil or gas; 2375; 6 miles east of Prairie Hill
Panola; R. Lacy Services LTD.; Woolworth HV E/5HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Hull, T./Coffee, C.; gas; 12000; 10.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola; R. Lacy Services LTD.; Woolworth HV H/8HH; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); Hull, T./Coffee, C.; gas; 12000; 10.5 miles north of Carthage
Panola; Tanos Exploration II LLC.; Moss/1H; Brachfield, S.E.; McAdams, J.; gas; 9762; 1.9 miles south of Longbranch
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sarge Unit/4H; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 15867; N/A; N/A; 8 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina; Aethon Energy Operating LLC.; Sarge Unit/5HB; Carthage (Haynesville Shale); 15512; N/A; N/A; 8 miles northeast of Lufkin
Harrison; Sheridan Production Co. III LLC.; Pierce, Reuben/1; Waskom; 9658; N/A; N/A; 4 miles southwest of Waskom
Panola; Tanos Exploration II LLC.; Beckham/7R; Carthage; 11400; 574; 22; 2.8 miles southwest of Clayton
Panola; Dove Creek Energy Inc.; Pellham-Tompkins Oil Unit/1; Tatum; 7776; N/A; N/A; 5 miles southwest of Beckville
Panola; Sheridan Production Co. III LLC.; Beckworth/3; Carthage; 9700; N/A; N/A; 8 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola; Martineau Petroleum Inc.; Weiner, Werner Gas Unit/1; Bethany; 8900; N/A; N/A; 6 miles southeast of DeBerry