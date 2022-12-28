DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Franklin Southwest Operating Inc. Davis HRS/1 Wildcat Bradley, J. oil or gas 13000 1.9 miles northwest of Purley
Leon Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Dinkins JG/1H Bald Prairie McKelvey, J. gas 18000 1.3 miles south of Marquez
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Cayenne GU1/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 15150 1.9 miles southeast of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Cayenne GU1/6HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14800 1.9 miles southeast of Chireno
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Moon Pie/52 Nacogdoches Mora, J.M. oil 650 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Headrick PEC A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12200 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Headrick PEC B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12200 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Headrick PEC C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12200 14 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. Hull Unit A/64 Carthage Lambert, J.M. oil or gas 9650 3.9 miles east of Carthage
Rusk Craton Operating LLC. Cherokee Water Company Unit/14 Oak Hill, South Walling, J. oil or gas 8850 5.6 miles northwest of Tatum
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Seahawks DU/H4 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) SP RR CO. gas 18000 10.3 miles southwest of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Seahawks DU/B3 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Blount, EA and SW gas 18000 10.3 miles southwest of San Augustine
Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Murray/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Forsyth, J. gas 21500 6.8 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating Battery Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Haley, J. gas 12500 1 mile south of Huxley
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating Battery Gas Unit/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Haley, J. gas 12500 1 mile south of Huxley
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Wertz Collie A/1HR Gilmer Esparcia, M.A. oil or gas 12000 9.75 miles southwest of Gilmer
Wood Strand Energy LLC. Holmes Heirs/1 Crow Knight, J. oil 9900 6.2 miles northwest of Hawkins
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Grubbs/1 Hidden Rock 12000 N/A N/A 2.8 miles northwest of Avinger
Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Quarter Horse/18H Newark, East 9000 3000 N/A within Grand Prairie
Gregg Neches Exploration LLC. McGrede Gas Unit/3 Willow Springs Mackey 10331 N/A N/A 4 miles north of Longview
Limestone Zenith Oil & Gas LLC. White/9 Box Church 6520 N/A N/A 4 miles southeast of Groesbeck
Panola Dove Creek Energy Inc. Tompkins Trust Oil Unit No. 1/1 Beckville 6960 N/A N/A 4.2 miles southwest of Beckville
Panola Uosi Operating Inc. Woolworth B/2 Carthage 10020 389 9/48 16 miles southeast of Marshall
Rusk Buffco Production Inc. Leath, V.C./1 Henderson 10900 N/A N/A 4.5 miles north of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12989 N/A N/A 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13031 N/A N/A 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12989 N/A N/A 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
Smith Weathers Exploration Inc. Bellwood Lake/4 Bellwood Lake 7989 N/A N/A 7 miles west of Tyler
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Guthrie/1 Overton 11777 N/A N/A 3.3 miles northeast of Troup
Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 20/1H Chapel Hill 10480 2722 128/64 10 miles east of Tyler