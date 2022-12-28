DRILLING

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Franklin Southwest Operating Inc. Davis HRS/1 Wildcat Bradley, J. oil or gas 13000 1.9 miles northwest of Purley

Leon Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Dinkins JG/1H Bald Prairie McKelvey, J. gas 18000 1.3 miles south of Marquez

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Cayenne GU1/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 15150 1.9 miles southeast of Chireno

Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Cayenne GU1/6HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14800 1.9 miles southeast of Chireno

Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Moon Pie/52 Nacogdoches Mora, J.M. oil 650 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches

Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Headrick PEC A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12200 14 miles northeast of Carthage

Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Headrick PEC B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12200 14 miles northeast of Carthage

Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Headrick PEC C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) English, W. gas 12200 14 miles northeast of Carthage

Panola Sheridan Production Co. Hull Unit A/64 Carthage Lambert, J.M. oil or gas 9650 3.9 miles east of Carthage

Rusk Craton Operating LLC. Cherokee Water Company Unit/14 Oak Hill, South Walling, J. oil or gas 8850 5.6 miles northwest of Tatum

San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Seahawks DU/H4 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) SP RR CO. gas 18000 10.3 miles southwest of San Augustine

San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. BSI Seahawks DU/B3 Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Blount, EA and SW gas 18000 10.3 miles southwest of San Augustine

Shelby XTO Energy Inc. Murray/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Forsyth, J. gas 21500 6.8 miles southeast of Shelbyville

Shelby Aethon Energy Operating Battery Gas Unit/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Haley, J. gas 12500 1 mile south of Huxley

Shelby Aethon Energy Operating Battery Gas Unit/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Haley, J. gas 12500 1 mile south of Huxley

Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Wertz Collie A/1HR Gilmer Esparcia, M.A. oil or gas 12000 9.75 miles southwest of Gilmer

Wood Strand Energy LLC. Holmes Heirs/1 Crow Knight, J. oil 9900 6.2 miles northwest of Hawkins

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location

Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Grubbs/1 Hidden Rock 12000 N/A N/A 2.8 miles northwest of Avinger

Dallas GHA Barnett LLC. Quarter Horse/18H Newark, East 9000 3000 N/A within Grand Prairie

Gregg Neches Exploration LLC. McGrede Gas Unit/3 Willow Springs Mackey 10331 N/A N/A 4 miles north of Longview

Limestone Zenith Oil & Gas LLC. White/9 Box Church 6520 N/A N/A 4 miles southeast of Groesbeck

Panola Dove Creek Energy Inc. Tompkins Trust Oil Unit No. 1/1 Beckville 6960 N/A N/A 4.2 miles southwest of Beckville

Panola Uosi Operating Inc. Woolworth B/2 Carthage 10020 389 9/48 16 miles southeast of Marshall

Rusk Buffco Production Inc. Leath, V.C./1 Henderson 10900 N/A N/A 4.5 miles north of Henderson

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12989 N/A N/A 8 miles northwest of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13031 N/A N/A 8 miles northwest of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12989 N/A N/A 8 miles northwest of San Augustine

Smith Weathers Exploration Inc. Bellwood Lake/4 Bellwood Lake 7989 N/A N/A 7 miles west of Tyler

Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Guthrie/1 Overton 11777 N/A N/A 3.3 miles northeast of Troup

Smith Breitburn Operating L.P. Chapel Hill 20/1H Chapel Hill 10480 2722 128/64 10 miles east of Tyler

— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from Dec. 4-10, 2022 The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.