DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Price/1 Hidden Rock Wilson, W. oil 11300 4.2 miles south of Linden
Ellis Sage Natural Resources LLC. Merrill/2H Newark, East Lawrence, J. oil or gas 9000 6 miles northwest of Midlothian
Ellis Sage Natural Resources LLC. Merrill/3H Newark, East Lawrence, J. oil or gas 9000 6 miles northwest of Midlothian
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit 1/9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Field, C.W. gas 13000 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bergin/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. gas 12300 13 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bergin/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. gas 12300 13 miles south of Marshall
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Bergin/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Anderson, B. gas 12300 13 miles south of Marshall
Houston Mud Creek Operating LLC. Lorna Hyatt/1 Wildcat Procela, J.M. oil 2000 0.35 mile south of Percilla
Limestone Southwest Operating Inc. Tyler NM 1213/2 Mexia Varela, P. oil 4100 1 mile west of Mexia
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Turner-Longbranch/1H Brachfield, S.E. McAdams, J. gas 9724 0.9 mile southeast of Longbranch
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-Lagrone HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S. gas 13000 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Raley/2 Carthage (Travis Peak) Morgan, E. oil or gas 7050 10.6 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Shaw Gas Unit/2 Carthage (Travis Peak) Herrin, A. oil or gas 10308 12 miles southwest of Carthage
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Williams Gas Unit/4 Carthage (Travis Peak) Garrison, M. oil or gas 10170 11.7 miles west of Carthage
Shelby Maximus Operating LTD. Hughes/1 Timpson, N. Inman, J. gas 8500 3 miles southwest of Center
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Westmoreland-Lancaster/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11293 N/A N/A 5.8 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Merit Energy Company W.E. Jackson Gas Unit/5 Woodlawn 10065 N/A N/A 2.2 miles southeast of Woodlawn
Panola Glassell Producing Company Inc. Dunaway, G.U./8 Carthage (Travis Peak) 6350 343 N/A 9 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Maverick GU/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11019 N/A N/A 17.59 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Wiener WB-Bounds/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10942 N/A N/A 9.5 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola Hopewell Operating Inc. J.M. Trosper A/5H Panola 2425 N/A N/A 8 miles northwest of DeBerry
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Gladney Gas Unit/13 Oak Hill (Cotton Valley) 10643 687 14/64 5.9 miles west of Tatum
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Gladney Gas Unit/13 Lake Cherokee 10643 N/A N/A 5.9 miles west of Tatum
Rusk Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Dollar Gas Unit 1/4 Henderson E. 11196 N/A N/A 3.1 miles northwest of Henderson
Wood Valence Operating Company Garrett Trust/2 Yantis 8146 N/A N/A 3.4 miles east of Yantis