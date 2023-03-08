DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Templeton-Goodson/1H Hidden Rock Renfro, A.C. oil 11750 4.2 miles north of Avinger
Freestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. A.O. Evans Jr. GU/13 Dew Jennings, J.R. gas 13400 3.8 miles southwest of Dew
Gregg Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Golden Jones A/1H Willow Springs Cain, M.D. gas 12000 8.5 miles northeast of Longview
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC. Highlands GU/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humpreys, W. gas 13270 4.3 miles northeast of San Augustine
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating USA Cothron Unit/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tucker, J.B. gas 15000 5 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating USA Cothron Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tucker, J.B. gas 15000 5 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Wood Cypress Production Inc. Hazlewood/1 Wildcat Burtch, W. oil or gas 6000 8.4 miles northwest of Hawkins
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Bolivar Unit/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 16877 N/A N/A 2 miles north of Huntington
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Fields-Isaacs HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10763 21787 32/64 2 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Trinity Operating LLC. TJT Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10676 18600 28 5.5 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Herrin Abney ‘H’/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11093 20699 32 9 miles southeast of Marshall
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Two Moons/2 Kendrick 8382 N/A N/A 9 miles east of Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Lucy Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13810 N/A N/A 6 miles northeast of Woden
Panola Martin Cannon Interests LLC. Black, W.G. estate gas unit/2 Bethany 9000 293 48/64 3.6 miles south of Bethany
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12989 14857 18/64 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. USA Commando Unit/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11712 26457 20 11.5 miles east of Shelbyville
Smith Culver & Cain Production LLC. Paluxy B Sand Unit/2 Mary Blevins 7700 N/A N/A 4.5 miles north of Tyler
Smith Linder, John Operating Co. LLC. South Tyler Paluxy Unit/6 Tyler 7820 N/A N/A 3 miles south of Tyler
Upshur Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Wertz-Breyer/1H Gilmer 10835 8621 46/64 9.75 miles southwest of Gilmer
Van Zandt Tactical Operating Company LLC. Northeast Edgewood Unit/2 Edgewood, NE. 13000 N/A N/A 6 miles northwest of Edgewood
Van Zandt Tactical Operating Company LLC. Northeast Edgewood Unit/8 Edgewood, NE. 12980 N/A N/A 6 miles northwest of Edgewood
Wood Valence Operating Company Wheeler Unit/1H Como 7856 N/A N/A 4.5 miles northeast of Yantis