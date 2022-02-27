DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Paxton/1 Hidden Rock Hawkins, B oil 11500 4.1 miles southwest of Linden
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. George, DGH D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Steel, W. gas 13000 2.6 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. George, DGH C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Steel, W. gas 13000 2.6 miles northwest of Waskom
Harrison Brookston Energy Inc. Narramore/12 Waskom Dunn, J.C. gas 9840 1.25 miles northeast of Jonesville
Nacogdoches Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Crane et al/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 16000 3 miles southwest of Chireno
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-Lagrone HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S. gas 13000 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Richardson-Lagrone HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thompson, S. gas 13000 3.5 miles south of DeBerry
Panola Tanos Exploration II LLC. Chadwick-Brannon/1H Brachfield, S.E. Davis, H. gas 9702 4.1 miles southwest of Clayton
Panola KJ Energy LLC. Cassity-Powell/2H Brachfield, S.E. Willis, S. gas 10125 13.7 miles west of Carthage
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Brumble Unit/4 Bethany Matthews, W.D. oil or gas 8300 3.6 miles southwest of Bethany
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Fite Unit/4 Carthage Duncan, S. gas 9615 4 miles north of Carthage
Rusk Tanos Exploration II LLC. Williams A-Tatum A/1H Carthage Reid, P. oil or gas 9984 2.9 miles south of Long Branch
Rusk Buffco Production Inc. Hammett/1 Minden Jackson, T.J. oil or gas 10834 3.8 miles southeast of Henderson
Rusk Tanos Exploration II LLC. J Brady-Tatum A/1H Carthage Reid, P. oil or gas 9700 2.9 miles southwest of Long Branch
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Davidson, A.M. gas 14000 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Black Knights DU/5HM Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Zanco, C. gas 19000 8.6 miles northwest of San Augustine
Van Zandt Basa Resources Inc. Shivers, J.R./12 Van Walling, J. oil or gas 2560 0.5 mile north of Van
Wood Southwest Operating Inc. Pittman, E.N. et al/10 Manziel Barnhill, W. oil 6500 7.1 miles northeast of Quitman
Wood Blackwell EXP & Development LLC. Davis Ruth Gas Unit/1 Neuhoff Tollet, W. gas 13500 1.8 miles south of Hainesville
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Harrison Sheridan Productions Co. III Williams, Ireland Gas Unit/5 Waskom 6450 34 48/64 6.2 miles southwest of Waskom
Henderson Highmark Energy Operating LLC. Fairway/James Lime Unit/6443 Fairway 10100 N/A N/A 2 miles northeast of Poynor
Panola Chevron USA Inc. Penna-J-Baker/5H Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9459 1355 32/64 16.9 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Chevron USA Inc. Werner-Carter Unit/2 Carthage (Cotton Valley) 9639 1341 32/64 15.7 miles southeast of Carthage
Panola Chevron USA Inc. Beckville SWD/1 Panola (Goodland Lime) 6490 N/A N/A 1.2 miles west of Beckville
Panola Sheridan Production Co. III Haygood, Lois/3 Carthage (Travis Peak) 9600 N/A N/A 3.5 miles southwest of Carthage
Robertson Hawkwood Energy Operating LLC. Ruland Cattle Co./1H Aquila Vado 7563 N/A N/A 10.5 miles southeast of Franklin