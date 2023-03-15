DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Apato Unit/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Fenner, R. gas 16500 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Angelina Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Apato Unit/4HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Fenner, R. gas 16500 7.5 miles northeast of Lufkin
Cass Performance Operating Partners Gipson-Morris/1H McLeod, North Taylor, J. oil 10300 4.5 miles east of Kildare
Cherokee Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Northcutt-Burke A/1H Overton (Cotton Valley Sand) Gee, E. oil or gas 12800 0.65 mile south of Troup
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Abney-T.P. Smith HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Shandoin, J. gas 13000 4 miles southwest of Waskom
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Cayenne GU 1/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino J.A. gas 15150 1.9 miles southeast of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Cayenne GU 1/6HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino J.A. gas 14800 1.9 miles southeast of Chireno
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Moon Pie/54 Nacogdoches J.M. Mora oil 650 15 miles southeast of Nacogdoches
Panola Silver Hill Energy Operating LLC. Lewis Miles Bell Roberson/5H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Johnson, J. gas 12000 2.55 miles southwest of DeBerry
Panola Slant Operating LLC. Taylor A/2H Carthage Barksdale, J.C. oil or gas 10000 1.4 miles northwest of Fairplay
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong B/3HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong D/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14600 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong D/5HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clark-Armstrong F/7HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Bittick, J. gas 14250 3.5 miles north of San Augustine
San Augustine Pine Wave Energy Partners OP LLC. Highlands HG/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Humphreys, W. gas 12950 4.3 miles northeast of San Augustine
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cherokee Valence Operating Company McElroy/3H Overton 11692 N/A N/A 4.1 miles southeast of Troup
Harrison Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation Floyd-Hope C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11030 14870 29/64 7.5 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Sponte Operating Inc. Brune-Harris/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11368 N/A N/A 9 miles southwest of Marshall
Houston Culver & Cain Production LLC. Bell, Cassie heirs/1 Navarro Crossing 6196 N/A N/A 14 miles southwest of Grapeland
Houston Big Creek Operating Company LLC. Pouncy/1 Navarro Crossing 6390 629 5/64 13 miles southwest of Grapeland
Limestone Crescent Pass Energy LLC. Quinn Estate/1 Personville, N. 11569 N/A N/A 3 miles east of Box Church
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Julia GU/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13913 N/A N/A 5 miles northeast of Woden
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Clous Gas Unit/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13132 N/A N/A 2 miles south of Martinsville
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Lucy-Julia/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13904 N/A N/A 5 miles northeast of Woden
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Jude-Abbey Road/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13908 N/A N/A 6 miles southwest of Martinsville
Panola Blue Dome Operating LLC. Tiller West/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11071 N/A N/A 0.9 mile northwest of Bethany
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Minnie Bell HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11044 29189 38/64 6.5 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Emerald HV A/1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10430 N/A N/A 17 miles northeast of Carthage
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Baret Oglesbee/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13725 N/A N/A 3 miles west of San Augustine
Wood Blackwell EXP & Development LLC. Williams, Thurman/3 Hainesville 10600 N/A N/A 1.7 miles southwest of Hainesville