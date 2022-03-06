DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Kerr/1 Hidden Rock Hughes, W.V. oil 12100 3.6 miles northwest of Avinger
Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. CGU 25/8TP Carthage (Travis Peak) O’Banon, G. oil or gas 9860 6.9 miles northwest of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Crenshaw-Studdard UV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 3.5 miles east of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Crenshaw-Studdard UV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 3.5 miles east of DeBerry
Panola Rockclifff Energy Operating LLC. Tiller-McJimsey HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchusson, E.F. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockclifff Energy Operating LLC. Tiller-McJimsey HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchusson, E.F. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Rusk TGNR East Texas LLC. Buford & Blow G.U. 1/15TP Oak Hill O’Bar, T. oil or gas 10600 20.3 miles northeast of Henderson
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Davidson, A.M. gas 13680 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Davidson, A.M. gas 13678 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Nash, A. gas 13685 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. USA Commando Unit/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, A. gas 12500 11.5 miles east of Shelbyville
Tarrant TEP Barnett USA Bruder-Watson 2H Newark East Beall, O.D. oil or gas 9000 within Fort Worth
Tarrant TEP Barnett USA Buckeye/2H Newark, East Beall, O.D. oil or gas 9000 within Fort Worth
Tarrant TEP Barnett USA Bruder Buckeye/3H Newark, East Beall, O.D. oil or gas 9000 within Arlington
Wood Strand Energy L.C. Ray A/3 Crow Webb, J. oil 9900 6.3 miles northwest of Hawkins
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Harris/1 Hidden Rock 11380 N/A N/A 4.3 miles southwest of Linden
Nacogdoches Titan Rock E&P LLC. Appleby S.W.D./1 Appleby, N. 6910 N/A N/A 3.2 miles northwest of Garrison
Panola Martin Cannon Interests LLC. Black, W.G. Estate Gas Unit/2 Bethany 9000 24.3 48/64 3.6 miles south of Bethany
Rusk Bowles Energy Inc. Jones, W.J./4 Minden, E. 7563 N/A N/A 5 miles southeast of Henderson
Rusk Merit Energy Company Collie Garrett Gas Unit/2 Oak Hill 10561 N/A N/A 4 miles west of Tatum
Tarrant BRG Lone Star LTD. Oliver, A GU/12 Newark, East 6450 162 64/64 3.1 miles southwest of Avondale