DRILLING

County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location

Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Kerr/1 Hidden Rock Hughes, W.V. oil 12100 3.6 miles northwest of Avinger

Panola TGNR East Texas LLC. CGU 25/8TP Carthage (Travis Peak) O’Banon, G. oil or gas 9860 6.9 miles northwest of Carthage

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Crenshaw-Studdard UV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 3.5 miles east of DeBerry

Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Crenshaw-Studdard UV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Thorp, J. gas 13000 3.5 miles east of DeBerry

Panola Rockclifff Energy Operating LLC. Tiller-McJimsey HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchusson, E.F. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of DeBerry

Panola Rockclifff Energy Operating LLC. Tiller-McJimsey HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Mitchusson, E.F. gas 13000 4.5 miles northeast of DeBerry

Rusk TGNR East Texas LLC. Buford & Blow G.U. 1/15TP Oak Hill O’Bar, T. oil or gas 10600 20.3 miles northeast of Henderson

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Davidson, A.M. gas 13680 8 miles northwest of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Davidson, A.M. gas 13678 8 miles northwest of San Augustine

San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Nash, A. gas 13685 8 miles northwest of San Augustine

Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. USA Commando Unit/1HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Smith, A. gas 12500 11.5 miles east of Shelbyville

Tarrant TEP Barnett USA Bruder-Watson 2H Newark East Beall, O.D. oil or gas 9000 within Fort Worth

Tarrant TEP Barnett USA Buckeye/2H Newark, East Beall, O.D. oil or gas 9000 within Fort Worth

Tarrant TEP Barnett USA Bruder Buckeye/3H Newark, East Beall, O.D. oil or gas 9000 within Arlington

Wood Strand Energy L.C. Ray A/3 Crow Webb, J. oil 9900 6.3 miles northwest of Hawkins

COMPLETIONS

County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location

Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Harris/1 Hidden Rock 11380 N/A N/A 4.3 miles southwest of Linden

Nacogdoches Titan Rock E&P LLC. Appleby S.W.D./1 Appleby, N. 6910 N/A N/A 3.2 miles northwest of Garrison

Panola Martin Cannon Interests LLC. Black, W.G. Estate Gas Unit/2 Bethany 9000 24.3 48/64 3.6 miles south of Bethany

Rusk Bowles Energy Inc. Jones, W.J./4 Minden, E. 7563 N/A N/A 5 miles southeast of Henderson

Rusk Merit Energy Company Collie Garrett Gas Unit/2 Oak Hill 10561 N/A N/A 4 miles west of Tatum

Tarrant BRG Lone Star LTD. Oliver, A GU/12 Newark, East 6450 162 64/64 3.1 miles southwest of Avondale

Recommended for You


— The drilling report was produced with data from the Texas Railroad Commission from Feb. 20-26, 2022. The following counties were searched: Anderson, Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Dallas, Ellis, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, Marion, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Panola, Rains, Robertson, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.