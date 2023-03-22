DRILLING
County Operator Lease/Well Field Survey Type Depth Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Sturdivant/1 Hidden Rock Boon, J. oil 12000 11.8 miles southwest of Linden
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Lippe/1 Hidden Rock Tolley, H. oil 12200 5.4 miles northeast of Avinger
Harrison Rose City Resources LLC. Wilburn/1H Whelan Wilson, R.P. oil 7350 4.3 miles northwest of Harleton
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Bryant Rains KBG B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cellum, J. gas 13000 8.6 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Bryant Rains KBG A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cellum, J. gas 13000 8.6 miles southeast of Marshall
Harrison Comstock Oil & Gas LLC. Bryant Rains KBG BG/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Cellum, J. gas 13000 8.6 miles southeast of Marshall
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Barbo-Sgt. Pepper A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 15300 2.5 miles northwest of Chireno
Nacogdoches Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Barbo-Sgt. Pepper B/2HB Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Chirino, J.A. gas 14950 2.5 miles northwest of Chireno
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Trosper-Jernigan JV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, E. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Trosper-Jernigan JV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, E. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Trosper-Jernigan JV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, E. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Trosper-Tiller-Crenshaw HV Unit A/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williams, E. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Trosper-Tiller-Crenshaw HV Unit B/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Birdsong, W.A. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Trosper-Tiller-Crenshaw HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Birdsong, W.A. gas 13000 5 miles northeast of DeBerry
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Black Unit/7 Carthage Williams, D. oil or gas 9800 3.6 miles northeast of Carthage
Panola R. Lacy Services LTD. Woolworth HV G/7HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Hull, T.F./Coffee, C. gas 12000 10.5 miles north of Carthage
Rusk TGNR East Texas LLC. OH25 Buford/1HH Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Williamson, R. gas 11500 22.3 miles northeast of Henderson
Shelby Legacy Reserves Operating LP. USA Cothrom Unit 01/1H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) Tucker, J.B. gas 15000 5 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Upshur Buffco Production Inc. Cedar Springs Gas Unit 3/8 Cedar Springs Butler, A. gas 11773 3.6 miles northwest of Coffeeville
Van Zandt Mud Creek Operating LLC. Runte/1 Van, West Cleaveland, J.W. oil or gas 8500 14.2 miles northeast of Canton
COMPLETIONS
County Operator Lease/Well Field Depth Flow Rate (42 Hrs.) Choke Size Location
Cass Barrow-Shaver Resources Co. Manning-Kessler/1H Hidden Rock 11476 N/A N/A 6.2 miles northeast of Avinger
Cass Rose City Resources LLC. Pope/1 Hidden Rock 11761 N/A N/A 1.9 miles northwest of Avinger
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit G/7H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11062 22632 32/64 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit H/8H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 10942 20010 32/64 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Harrison Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Bryson A1 HV Unit I/9H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11087 19591 32/64 3.5 miles southwest of Waskom
Henderson Atmos Pipeline-Texas Tri-Cities Gas Storage Unit/24RH Tri-Cities 7760 N/A N/A 7.5 miles southwest of Athens
Nacogdoches Sonerra Resources Corporation Two Moons/1 Kendrick 8350 N/A N/A 9 miles east of Nacogdoches
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Hooper HV Unit J/10H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11303 19286 32/64 17 miles east of Carthage
Panola Rockcliff Energy Operating LLC. Minnie Bell HV Unit C/3H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 11038 31907 38/64 6.5 miles east of Elysian Field
Panola Sheridan Production Co. LLC. Chadwick Unit/17 Carthage 9600 527 16/64 3.5 miles north of Carthage
San Augustine XTO Energy Inc. Panthers-Broncos/3B Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12857 N/A N/A 7.2 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13057 N/A N/A 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Baret Oglesbee/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13737 N/A N/A 3 miles west of San Augustine
San Augustine Aethon Energy Operating LLC. Sally Ride Knox/4H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 13040 23061 20 8 miles northwest of San Augustine
Shelby Aethon Energy Operating LLC. USA Commando Unit/2H Carthage (Haynesville Shale) 12098 13985.7 20 11.5 miles southeast of Shelbyville
Wood Valence Operating Company Hudie Morgan-Alexander/1H Como 7922 N/A N/A 5 miles northeast of Yantis